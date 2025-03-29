Ford Championship: Charley Hull remains in contention as Lilia Vu holds lead in LPGA Tour event

England's Charley Hull heads into the final round of the Ford Championship two shots off the lead.

Hull, who opened with a 63, is on 16-under-par and in second place behind American Lilia Vu after both shot a 68 in the third round.

Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Ayaka Furue of Japan are a shot further back, with Yahui Zhang among a group on 14-under-par, which also includes Thailand's world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul after a seven-under-par round of 65.

Defending champion Nelly Korda, who started the day in a tie for second with Hull, Madsen and Thitikul, bogeyed two of her last three holes en route to a disappointing 73 and is five strokes off the lead.

Hull started with a bogey but birdied the second and added five more as she completed a third round in the 70s.

"Hit a really nice shot into I think it was the 14th hole," Hull said. "It was about 20 feet right of the pin but it was just a very tricky putt.

"Nice to finish with a birdie."

Vu's round included a double bogey at the 14th before she bounced back with three successive birdies to grab pole position heading into the final round.

"I didn't think too much about that double bogey," Vu said. "Obviously I was upset with it but I know where my game is at and that's not going to really knock me down.

"My caddie actually said on the hole after, all I have to do is get you on the green and whatever happens, happens."

