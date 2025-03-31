The Masters: Rory McIlroy reveals elbow issue heading to Augusta National despite strong finish to Houston Open

Rory McIlroy admits he has "stuff to work on" ahead of The Masters and has revealed an injury issue was "bothering" him during the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

McIlroy featured in Houston for the first time since 2014 in his final PGA Tour event ahead of The Masters, where he looks to claim his fifth major title and the victory required to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman takes a tied-fifth finish into the opening major of the year, live from April 10-13 on Sky Sports, with McIlroy set to work with long-time coach Michael Bannon and consider treatment on his right elbow before The Masters.

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta," McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

"I've got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow [Monday], we'll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time."

The world No 2 is already a two-time PGA Tour winner this season and recovered from an opening-round 70 on Thursday to improve his score over each of the next three days, with McIlroy threatening a Sunday charge during his final-round 64.

McIlroy said after his third round that he had not seen improvement off the tee how he hoped, leading to him reducing the loft on his driver and resulting in him finishing second in the strokes-gained-off-the-tee stats during the final day.

"The last three days were really good," McIlroy explained. "I went to the range and took the loft off a little bit and definitely drove the ball better today. That was a positive, as was seeing some putts go in.

"As I went on during the week I got better and better, as the scores suggest. It was a good week. Still stuff to work on but overall a solid week, and now have another week to get ready and fine-tune my game heading to Augusta."

McIlroy briefly went from nine behind after a three-putt bogey on the first to within three of the lead, following an eagle and five birdies in a nine-hole stretch, before eventually finishing five strokes back as Min Woo Lee claimed a one-shot victory.

"Still feel like I've got some stuff to work on," McIlroy told reporters. "Still don't think like my game is absolutely 100 per cent under the control I would want but it's nice to have a week to work on some things."

Scheffler finding form ahead of Augusta defence?

Scheffler finished a stroke behind Lee in tied-second, the 10th runner-up finish of his PGA Tour career and third in five years at the event, extending the world No 1's wait for a first win of 2025.

The 28-year-old equalled the course record with a second-round 62 and bounced back from a frustrating third round to card a bogey-free 63 on the final day, although - like McIlroy - feels he has work to do ahead of his title defence at The Masters.

"I feel like I can still clean up a few things in my swing," Scheffler said. "My ball-striking wasn't as sharp as I would have liked for it to have been this week, but yesterday and today I felt like we're improving in the ball-striking.

"Yesterday [Saturday] the score I don't think showed it, but today the way I struck it, especially down the stretch when I really needed to, hit some really nice shots. Good iron shot into 15, good iron shot into 16, good one into 17.

"I did some things that I really liked under the gun. Good pitch shot on 18 as well to still give myself a chance. Did some things that I'll reflect on that were good and did some things that I can sharpen up a little bit."

