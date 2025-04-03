Augusta National Women's Amateur: Lottie Woad shares lead with Kiara Romero going into final round

England’s Lottie Woad moved into joint top position at Augusta National Women’s Amateur when she shot 70 in the second round to stand at nine-under-par alongside Kiara Romero.

Woad, a junior at Florida State and the No 1 player in the women's amateur ranking, won this event last year.

She is now looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The entire field will get to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, before the top 30 and ties who made the cut then play the final round on Saturday.

"I've got all the experience from last year of the 48 hours between," Woad said. "It's pretty positive to me."

She added: "I knew I was going off earlier than Megha [Ganne, leader after first round], so I just thought if I could maybe get a few birdies to start I could kind of show that I could catch her, and managed to do that.

"I think I can definitely use last year. I had the lead and then lost it. If that happens again, then I'd know that I've come back from there before. So I guess they're positive memories.

"I think the pins were definitely a lot harder, so I had to adjust a little bit on that. Some holes you kind of had to play away from a little bit whereas yesterday I feel like I could really attack every pin. So I had to be a bit more patient today."

Romero tumbled down the leaderboard with a double bogey on the fourth hole and a bogey on the fifth, but landed three consecutive birdies to score 68.

She said: "I feel like I have a lot more control over the mental side of it. I had a double and a bogey back-to-back on four and five, so I didn't let that get to me at all. I actually ended up with birdieing the last three holes. So I feel like that kind of shows the way my game has matured from last year.

"[I'm] just going to try to do my best to take notes of the course and see where are the good spots and create a good game plan for Saturday."

Going into the final round, five players are within two shots of the lead.

Spain's Carla Bernat Escuder is one shot behind Woad and Romero, along with Andre Revuelta and Megha Ganne. Ganne shot 73, 10 worse than her opening round, but remains in contention.

