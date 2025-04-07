The Masters weather: Thunderstorms and heavy rain see Monday's practice round cut short at Augusta National

The Masters field had their major preparation disrupted after thunderstorms saw most of Monday’s practice round cancelled at Augusta National.

Tournament officials warned on Sunday evening that inclement weather may disrupt Monday's play, issuing a statement to say gates would not open as scheduled, before a further update the following morning confirmed patrons would be able to enter at 8am local time (1pm UK time).

Weather warning signs were on display across the course by mid-morning, with 'inclement weather condition' seeing the suspension of play at 11.25am (4.25pm UK time) and patrons told to evacuate the grounds.

Heavy rain and the threat of lightning continued for several hours, with storms forecast for the rest of the afternoon before turning to showers, leading to tournament officials announcing at 3pm (8pm UK time) that the course would not reopen to patrons.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters, said: "We are disappointed our patrons could not fully enjoy today's practice round, but the safety of everyone at Augusta National is our highest priority and was the determining factor in the decision to cancel.

Image: The threat of thunderstorms saw Monday's practice round disrupted at The Masters

"We look forward to welcoming back our Monday patrons next year, as well as celebrating a wonderful 89th Masters Tournament ahead of us this week."

Purchasers of Monday practice round tickets will be sent refunds in May and will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase 2026 Monday practice round tickets. Further information will be included at the time of the refund.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was seen practising on the range on Monday morning, while Texas Children's Houston Open champion Min Woo Lee and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre were among those also in action before play was suspended.

Image: Can Scottie Scheffler become the first back-to-back winner of The Masters since Tiger Woods?

What is the forecast for The Masters?

Up to an inch and a half of rain is forecast on Monday, following on from heavy showers on Sunday evening, although the weather is expected to improve for the final two practice days ahead of the opening major of the year.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy, albeit cooler than the previous two days, while Wednesday will offer calmer winds and another bright day.

Conditions are set to be almost perfect for the opening day of The Masters, with the weather slightly warmer and partially cloudy, before Friday's forecast includes a "40 per cent chance of showers".

Saturday starts sunny ahead of an outside chance for an afternoon shower later that day, with sunny skies currently expected for Sunday's final round and temperatures potentially rising to 25 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit).

Adverse weather delay has forced at least one suspension in play in each of the past six editions of The Masters, while rain has been experienced in over half of the 88 previous editions of the event.

