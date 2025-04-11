The Masters: Justin Rose leads as Rory McIlroy has nightmare finish to opening round at Augusta National

Justin Rose grabbed the early lead after the opening round of The Masters, as Rory McIlroy saw his Grand Slam hopes suffer a big setback following a nightmare finish at Augusta National.

Rose charged up the leaderboard with eight birdies in a stunning seven-under 65, with his only dropped shot coming at the final hole, giving the former world No 1 a commanding three-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffer, Ludvig Åberg and Corey Conners.

Scheffler opened his title defence with a bogey-free 68 and Conners birdied three of the last four holes to also get to four under, with last year's runner-up Åberg making it a three-way tie for second after a final-hole birdie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler made an impressive start to his Masters defence with a bogey-free 68 at Augusta National

McIlroy - searching for a first major win since 2014 - was on the same score with four holes left of his opening round, only to card two double-bogeys in a three-hole stretch - at the 15th and 17th - to stutter to a level-par 72.

The world No 2 is seven strokes back and outside the top 25, the seventh year in a row he has been six or more behind following the opening day, with the Northern Irishman now facing an uphill battle to claim the victory required to complete the career Grand Slam.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rose leads as McIlroy messes up fast start

Rose made the dream start with three consecutive birdies and produced a similar run from the par-five eighth to pull clear of the field, with the Englishman then holing from 10 feet to take advantage of the par-five 15th.

The two-time Masters runner-up temporarily went four clear after rolling in a long-range birdie at the par-three 16th, with Rose's lone bogey coming when a wayward tee shot at the par-four last saw him having to pitch out from the trees.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose carded eight birdies during his opening round, including this lengthy putt at the par-three 16th

Rose becomes the first player in Masters history to have multiple opening rounds of 65 or lower, while it is the fifth time he has held the lead or co-lead after the opening day at Augusta National - more than any other player.

Scheffler - bidding to become the first back-to-back winner at The Masters since Tiger Woods - took advantage of the par-five second before draining a remarkable 60-foot birdie at the par-three fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scheffler holed two monster putts during a fast start to his title defence at The Masters

A brilliant pitch at the par-five eighth set up a 12-foot birdie that saw him reach the turn in 33, the same total as the opening day of his title defence in 2023, with Scheffler ending a run of pars and moving to four under with another long-range birdie at the par-three 16th.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and fellow LIV Golf league player Tyrrell Hatton share fifth place on three under, while Akshay Bhatia - who played alongside McIlroy - sits a further stroke back with Harris English, Jason Day and England's Aaron Rai.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy was forced to wait three minutes to hit his chip on the 15th due to slow play from his playing partner Akshay Bhatia, with Paul McGinley suggesting it caused the Northern Irishman to lose focus

McIlroy reached the turn in three under - his best start at Augusta National since 2011 - and took advantage of the par-five 13th to get within three of Rose, only to start his plummet down the leaderboard with a double-bogey seven at the 15th.

The 35-year-old had gone long of the green in two before pitching back down the slope into the water, leaving him heading to the drop zone, before falling further behind when he racked up a three-putt double-bogey at the par-four 17th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy dropped two shots at the par-five 15th after chipping into the water

McIlroy's closing par means he has now posted a sub-70 opening round just twice in 17 appearances at Augusta National, with 18 of the last 19 Masters champions being within four of the lead after the first round.

Collin Morikawa also carded a level-par 72, with world No 3 Xander Schauffele and England's Tommy Fleetwood among the group a further stroke behind, while Nick Dunlap propped up the leaderboard with an opening-round 90.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Cantlay found the water three times in a row during a nightmare visit to the par-five 15th at Augusta National

Rose and Scheffler encouraged by starts

Justin Rose, speaking to Sky Sports: "I went out there with the mentality to try and be really clear, really patient, and I just ended up getting off to a flier!

"I got up and running, so from that moment I felt like I was on the front foot and playing the golf course well. I began to develop a lot of confidence and felt like there was a good round in me. I just got unstuck at 18, but for the most part that was a great day."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scottie Scheffler: "I think anytime you get close to the lead, it's going to be easier for you to win the golf tournament. That's a simple fact of the matter. You get off to a good start, statistically you're going to have a better chance to win the tournament.

"I think around major championship golf courses, it's funny because this is a golf course where there's a lot of opportunities. There's a lot of opportunity over the weekend. There's a lot of opportunity on Sunday with where they put the pins. I'm a bit surprised that it's like that, but I wouldn't say that it can't be done."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scheffler reflects on his fast start to The Masters and his hopes for a third Green Jacket in four years

Sky Sports Golf will be showing record hours of live coverage from the 2025 contest, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years. Wall-to-wall coverage continues on Friday from 2pm, with Featured Group action and regular updates until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

A new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.

Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Glass will provide plenty of bonus feeds and allow you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout, including Amen Corner and more.

Who will win The Masters? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the second round begins with Featured Groups on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.