The Masters: Rory McIlroy leads Bryson DeChambeau and chasing career Grand Slam at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy moved a huge step closer to potentially completing the career Grand Slam after taking a two-shot lead into the final round of The Masters.

McIlroy began two strokes off halfway leader Justin Rose but produced a sensational start to his third round at Augusta National, opening birdie-eagle and playing his first five holes in five under to pull four clear of the chasing pack.

The world No 2 recovered from a mid-round stutter and seeing his lead cut to one by birdieing the 13th and adding a sensational eagle at the par-five 15th, with a six-under 66 seeing him top the leaderboard ahead of US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau going into the final day.

Victory would see McIlroy become just the sixth player in the modern era to complete the career Grand Slam and first since Tiger Woods, having posted 21 top-10s in majors since his 2014 PGA Championship success.

DeChambeau birdied three of his last four holes - including a sensational putt at the last - to close within two of McIlroy, while Corey Conners sits four back in third, and Ludvig Åberg is six strokes back in tied-fourth alongside former champion Patrick Reed.

How McIlroy moved ahead in Augusta thriller

McIlroy fired a 371-yard drive down the opening fairway and rolled in from 12 feet for birdie, then chipped in for eagle from off the back of the par-five second green to charge top of the leaderboard.

The world No 2 picked up another shot at the par-four third and followed an eight-foot par save at the fourth by holing from 20 feet at the fifth, taking him five under for the day and three clear of DeChambeau.

DeChambeau made a birdie-birdie start but lost ground with bogeys at the third and seventh, as McIlroy produced good par saves at the sixth and seventh before an errant tee shot into a fairway bunker and clumsy fourth shot led to a dropped shot at the par-five eighth.

McIlroy's mid-round stutter continued with a missed chance at the ninth and a three-putt bogey at the 10th, allowing playing partner Conners to close within one after a three-birdie burst around the turn.

McIlroy scrambled clutch pars over the next two holes, before he accelerated four-clear again by birdieing the par-five 13th and firing a stunning approach into the par-five 15th to set up a six-foot eagle.

McIlroy closed his round with three consecutive pars and remained four ahead, the same advantage he had going into the final day of The Masters in 2011, only for DeChambeau to make a late charge by following successive birdies from the 15th by holing a 50-foot birdie from the fringe at the last.

DeChambeau mixed six birdies with three bogeys during an eventful round, boosting his hopes of a second major title in as many years, while Conners - who played alongside McIlroy - sits in third after back-to-back 70s.

Åberg made a late run with three consecutive birdies on his second nine, as Lowry and Rose both slipped back with two bogeys in their final three holes and Scottie Scheffler - trying to defend his title - is also seven strokes back after a level-par 72.

