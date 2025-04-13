The Masters 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for final round at Augusta National
Rory McIlroy - chasing first Green Jacket and career Grand Slam - to play alongside Bryson DeChambeau in final pairing on Masters Sunday; Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry among players still in the mix; watch build-up at 3pm ahead of full coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday 13 April 2025 09:24, UK
Groupings and tee times for the final round of the 89th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Rory McIlroy takes a two-shot lead into the final day as he searches for the elusive victory at The Masters required to complete the career Grand Slam, with the world No 2 playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau in the final group.
Canada's Corey Conners is four strokes back in third and partners Patrick Reed in the penultimate pairing, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is seven strokes adrift on five under as he aims to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods.
Final-round pairings and tee times
All times BST
1440 Brian Campbell (US)
1450 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Akshay Bhatia (US)
1500 Justin Thomas (US), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1510 Brian Harman (US), JJ Spaun (US)
1520 Patrick Cantlay (US), Wyndham Clark (US)
1530 Danny Willett (Eng), J.T. Poston (US)
1540 Sam Burns (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1600 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Taylor (Can)
1610 Tom Kim (Kor), Charl Schwartzel (RSA)
1620 Davis Riley (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1630 Daniel Berger (US), Bubba Watson (US)
1640 Aaron Rai (Eng), Sahith Theegala (US)
1650 Michael Kim (US), Denny McCarthy (US)
1700 Maverick McNealy (US), Harris English (US)
1720 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jon Rahm (Spa)
1730 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
1740 Max Greyserman (US), Jordan Spieth (US)
1750 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Matt McCarty (US)
1800 Davis Thompson (US), Tom Hoge (US)
1810 Collin Morikawa (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1820 Sungjae Im (Kor), Max Homa (US)
1840 Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Xander Schauffele (US)
1850 Justin Rose (Eng), Zach Johnson (US)
1900 Scottie Scheffler (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)
1910 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Jason Day (Aus)
1920 Corey Conners (Can), Patrick Reed (US)
1930 Rory McIlroy (NI), Bryson DeChambeau (US)
When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports Golf is showing record hours of live coverage from The Masters this year, with a special build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm.
Sky Sports+ on Sky Q and Sky Glass will provide plenty of bonus feeds and allow you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout, including Amen Corner and more.
