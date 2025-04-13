The Masters 2025: Rory McIlroy on verge of career Grand Slam but old nemesis Bryson DeChambeau stands in his way

If Rory McIlroy is to clinch the career Grand Slam on Sunday at The Masters, he is probably going to have to hold off the man he couldn't at last year's US Open.

The Northern Irishman led at Pinehurst last June with four holes remaining but went on to bogey three of the those, missing extremely short putts at 16 and 18.

That allowed Bryson DeChambeau to nip in and take the trophy, earning him a second major after the 2020 US Open and ensuring McIlroy's long wait for a fifth would extend.

It is now close to 11 years since McIlroy last recorded victory at one of the game's four biggest events but that barren run may be about to end with the one title he truly craves.

The world No 2 will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of The Masters at Augusta National, with DeChambeau his closet challenger after the American holed an outstanding long-range birdie at 18 to conclude an absorbing Saturday.

'It's Rory's time to win The Masters'

Patrons at the venue and those watching on TV are poised for an intense battle but Sky Sports' Dame Laura Davies and Rich Beem are backing McIlroy to triumph and become the sixth player in history to win all four men's majors at least once.

Davies said: "I will stick with Rory but it's going to be a titanic battle. You just have to think he has served his time and this could be the Grand Slam."

Image: Career Grand Slam

Beem added: "It's Rory's time. He has learnt so much about himself and it is going to be his stage. He is more prepared to win by far than the 10 previous attempts [at the Grand Slam] and I think he will get it done. But he is going to be taken to task all day by Bryson."

Despite Beem tipping McIlroy, he does think what transpired at the US Open last summer could have a bearing at Augusta National.

"I think it's a big plus for Bryson, for sure. He will know it and Rory will know it in the back of his mind. I think Rory will have a healthy conversation with his psychologist about it.

"Hopefully we see a fight to the bitter end and the toughest gladiator wins but I know Bryson will have the edge on the first tee with the little mind games."

The Pinehurst capitulation was not McIlroy's first taste of Grand Slam heartache.

Back in 2011, he led The Masters by four shots after three rounds only to shoot 80 a day later and finish in a share of 15th place. What should have been his first major title remains the only one he is yet to win, the millstone hanging around his neck.

Image: Rory McIlroy's major record since his 2014 PGA Championship victory

That pressure will be there again on Sunday but he now seems to have the mental fortitude to deal with that, aided by sports psychologist Bob Rotella, the fact he has already won twice on the PGA Tour this year, at The Players and Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the wealth of experience, good and bad, he has garnered over the years.

'Situations like this the reason I get up'

Playing with someone as talented and boisterous on the course as DeChambeau is something McIlroy says will inspire him.

"I won't shy away from it. Situations like this the reason I get up, work hard and try to do the right things.

"If I didn't want this moment I wouldn't be doing those things. These are the pairings I want to be in and I'm excited for that."

Davies added: "The fact Rory hasn't won this yet will hurt and spur him on. You have to learn from those mistakes.

Image: Rory McIIlroy's past 54 hole leads in majors

"You learn more from those than victories. He has put himself in the perfect position - but it is not over yet. And it's not just the top two either."

Davies is right that it's not just the top two - 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed is six shots back and still in the hunt, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler is still within striking distance seven strokes off the pace - but it feels like just the top two.

McIlroy vs DeChambeau. One man trying to clinch the Grand Slam, the other trying to dash that plan. Will it be the 2024 US Open all over again or is this, finally, Rory's crowning glory?

Image: Will DeChembeau spoil Rory McIlroy's Grand Slam bid in Sunday?

