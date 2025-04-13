The Masters 2025: Rory McIlroy's major win and Grand Slam glory at Augusta National in numbers

Rory McIlroy made sporting history with Grand Slam glory at The Masters, setting multiple landmarks on his way to career-changing success at Augusta National.

McIlroy ended his 11-year wait for a fifth major title in remarkable fashion at Augusta National, almost throwing away a commanding advantage over the closing holes before defeating Justin Rose in a dramatic play-off.

The Northern Irishman's win sees him join Gene Sarazen (completed in 1935), Ben Hogan (1953), Gary Player (1965), Jack Nicklaus (1966) and Tiger Woods (2000) in winning all four majors and completing the career Grand Slam.

We take a closer look at the numbers behind his major win…

One

McIlroy is the first European player to complete the career Grand Slam. Jim Barnes is the only other European golfer to win each of the other three majors, with those victories coming before The Masters was launched in 1934.

Two

McIlroy took a two-shot lead into the final day but eventually needed a play-off to close out major glory. He had lost his overnight lead by the second hole but found himself four ahead with six to play, with a final-hole bogey dropping him back to 11 under.

Three

McIlroy is the third player to win The Masters and The Players in the same season, following on from Woods in 2021 and Scottie Scheffler in the 2024 contest. It's also his third win of the year, having started his campaign with AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory.

Four

No player had previously posted four or more double bogeys during their tournament week and gone on to win the Green Jacket. McIlroy made two in his opening round and two on the final day to end that record.

Four is also the number of shots led by when he stood on the 13th tee, only to see it disappear over the closing holes before bouncing back to claim play-off victory.

Five

The end of McIlroy's drought makes him a five-time major winner, the same number as Brooks Koepka and European legend Seve Ballesteros. It lifts him within one of Sir Nick Faldo's all-time tally.

Six

Golf's Grand Slam club now stands at six after McIlroy's Masters victory. Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are among the active players to be three-quarters of the way to a career Grand Slam and will have chances later this year to add their names to that group.

Seven

Faldo in 1990 and Woods in 2005 were the only previous players to win The Masters from being seven strokes back after the opening day. McIlroy started with a level-par 72 and was seven behind Justin Rose on Thursday.

11

Eleven years equals the longest gap between major wins in history, Julin Boros, Hale Irwin, Ben Crenshaw and Woods are the others to go the same time between major wins.

It was also McIlroy's 11th attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, whereas it took three attempts or less for each of the previous five players to manage it.

17

McIlroy's success came in his 17th start at Augusta National, the second most appearances required to claim a maiden victory at The Masters and just two fewer than Sergio Garcia needed before his 2017 success.

21

McIlroy posted 21 top-10s in majors during his wait between fourth and fifth major titles. Six of those had been at The Masters, including a runner-up finish to Scheffler in 2022.

29

the victory is McIlroy's 29th PGA Tour title, putting him tied-17th in the all-time standings alongside Gene Littler and six-time major champion Lee Trevino. Not bad company to be in!

35

McIlroy is the second-oldest player to complete the career Grand Slam, five years younger than Hogan was when he achieved it in 1953. Sarazen was 33, while Nicklaus, Player and Woods were all in their 20s.

3,899

That's the number of days between McIlroy's 2014 PGA Championship success and his major glory at The Masters. A win well worth the wait.

What's next for McIlroy?

McIlroy will sit out of the RBC Heritage next week, the latest Signature Event on the PGA Tour, before returning to action - alongside Shane Lowry - as defending champions of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans from April 24-27.

He also returns as defending champion at the Truist Championship - previous called the Wells Fargo Championship from May 8-11, an event he has already won four times and cruised to a five-shot victory at last year.

That event is being played away from the Quail Hollow Club due to it hosting the PGA Championship the following week, where he will look to win the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time and claim a second successive major. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.