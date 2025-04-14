Justin Rose: Masters play-off loss to Rory McIlroy hurts but no regrets

Justin Rose insisted he had "no regrets" after suffering a second agonising Masters play-off defeat but admitted his loss to Rory McIlroy "hurts".

Eight years after losing out to Sergio Garcia in a play-off at Augusta National, Rose was edged out by McIlroy as the pair replayed the 18th - having earlier clawed back a four-stroke deficit with six holes to play.

"It hurts," said Rose, whose 10th birdie of the day when playing the 18th in regulation had completed a superb, six-under closing round of 66.

"What are you going to do about it, though? I think I've already kicked on in my career when I finished second to Sergio here, played some of the best golf of my career, got to world number one.

"What do you choose to dwell on, do you know what I mean? There's no point in being too despondent about it and you look at all the good stuff that got me into this situation.

"You can't skip through a career without a little bit of heartache. It's not going to happen. If you're willing to lift the big championships, you've to put yourself on the line.

"You have to risk feeling this way to get the reverse. It nets out.

"For me, it's just about fulfilling my childhood dreams, really, giving everything I've got and no regrets.

"I think that's what it's all about for me is just trying to look under every stone, push myself as hard as I can to be the best I can be, and I think that's what being professional is."

Rose 'willing to put in the work' in pursuit of dream

Rose, the 2013 US Open winner, also finished runner-up to Xander Schauffele in The Open at Royal Troon last year and remains determined to still compete at the highest level at the age of 44.

"It doesn't get any easier for sure," Rose added. "I think as you go through your career, you kind of think, 'oh, well, hopefully experience kicks in and certain things become easier'.

"But no, I feel like I'm having to be more disciplined and make more sacrifices now than I ever have. That, I would say, is what I'm trying to do. I'm willing to put in that work.

"The reason I'm willing to put in that work is for these occasions, these moments. A standing ovation on 18 when I finished, I took a moment, not knowing the result, but just soaking that in.

"That was obviously a nice moment because it was still a case of what might be, what could be, you're living the dream.

"Like one day, I won't be competing this way at this tournament. So, for now, the hard work is totally worth it, to get these little moments, they are very special."

One minor consolation for Rose is that his performance at Augusta has lifted him into the automatic qualifying places for this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage, where Europe will aim to retain the trophy Rose and McIlroy helped win in Rome in 2023.

Hole 13 - Leading by four going into the hole, McIlroy elects to lay up on the par-five but knocks a wedge into Rae's Creek - from under 90 yards - with his third shot, resulting in a fourth double-bogey of the week. Further along the course, Rose's back-to-back birdies from the 15th suddenly earn him a share of the lead.

Score - 11 McIlroy, -11 Rose (16), -9 Åberg (14)

Hole 14 - McIlroy's tee shot leaks wide and towards the trees, and he misses the green with his second shot, then fails to get up and down from off the green for par. It leaves Rose, playing the 17th hole, with a one-shot lead.

Score - 11 Rose (16), -10 McIlroy, -10 Åberg (14)

Hole 15 - McIlroy produces a contender for shot of his career with a stunning approach from the pines, leaving him within eight feet for eagle, although he settles for the two-putt birdie. It's enough for the outright lead after Rose bogeys the 17th.

Score: -11 McIlroy, -10 Rose (17), -10 Åberg (16)

Hole 16 - McIlroy hits a great tee shot into the final par-three on the course but misses the birdie putt to extend his advantage, which drops him back into a share of the lead after Rose finishes his round with a long-range birdie at 18.

Score - 11 McIlroy, -11 Rose (F), 10 Åberg (16)

Hole 17 - McIlroy restores his solo lead after drilling a stunning iron shot to within three feet of the flag and converting the putt, taking him back to level par for the round. Rose heads to the practice area in the hope of a play-off.

Score - 12 McIlroy, -11 Rose (F), -9 Reed (17)

Hole 18 - McIlroy sends a wedge from the middle of the 18th fairway into the greenside bunker but splashes out to five feet, only to miss his putt for par and fall into a play-off with Rose.

Score - -11 McIlroy, -11 Rose, -9 Reed

Play-off hole - Rose and McIlroy both find the fairway off the par-four 18th tee. Rose knocks his ball onto the green but misses his birdie attempt, as McIlroy nails his approach to within two feet and converts the career-defining putt.

Score - Rory McIlroy wins the career Grand Slam!

