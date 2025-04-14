Rory McIlroy: Masters victory becomes most-watched day in Sky Sports history with peak audience of 1.85 million

Rory McIlroy's extraordinary Grand Slam-clinching victory at The Masters on Sunday at Augusta National became the most-watched day in Sky Sports history.

After recovering from blowing his overnight lead, McIlroy was forced into a play-off against Justin Rose, who earned his spot with a stunning final-round 66, where he fired a terrific approach to within three feet of the pin and clinched victory with a birdie.

The day culminated a record peak audience of 1.85 million viewers, commanding 37 per cent of total TV viewership and breaking viewership records.

"Sunday was a day of unforgettable sporting drama, and a proud day for Sky Sports, as the live action had fans gripped from the morning into the early hours," said Sky Sports managing director, Jonathan Licht.

"From Rory's historic win at Augusta to an exciting Bahrain Grand Prix and a packed schedule of football, cricket, and tennis - it was a day that had it all.

"These record-breaking numbers are a testament to the incredible teams who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring unmissable moments to life and showcase the very best in sport across the world."

The day also featured Premier League Super Sunday with Liverpool beating West Ham United 2-1 and Manchester United suffering a 4-1 thrashing by Newcastle United, as well as the Bahrain Grand Prix, which saw Oscar Piastri complete a flawless victory as George Russell held off Lando Norris for second place.

Sky Sports reached 7.5 million viewers on its linear channels on Sunday with a record average audience of 1.3 million tuning in between 6am and 2am, and a 39 per cent share among under-35s - higher than any terrestrial broadcaster.

The historic day also featured the EFL Trophy final with Birmingham City losing 2-0 to Peterborough as well as the ATP Tennis, Netball Super League, Rugby Super League, and Indian Premier League.

Rory McIlroy described his career Grand Slam-clinching victory at The Masters as the best day of his golfing life as he edged out Justin Rose in a play-off following a brilliant final day at Augusta National.

"It feels incredible," McIlroy said when getting his hands on a first Green Jacket in Butler's Cabin. "This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time?.

"I'd say it was 14 years in the making, from going out with the four-shot lead in 2011 - feeling like I could have got it done there. There was a lot of pent-up emotion that just came out on the 18th green. But a moment like that makes all of the years and close calls worth it."

With his victory, McIlroy ended an 11-year drought in major tournaments, earned a fifth title and first at Augusta National - 14 years on from, as he mentioned, a final-round collapse in 2011.

It also saw him become just the sixth golfer in history to complete the career Grand Slam, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

At his press conference, McIlroy spoke of how challenging the pursuit of that goal has been over the past decade.

"I've carried that burden since August 2014, nearly 11 years - not just about winning my next major, but the career Grand Slam, to join only five players to do it," he said.

"I watched a lot of my peers get Green Jackets in the process; it's been difficult. I've tried to approach this tournament with the most positive attitude every time I've turned up, and I think the accumulative experience I've gained coming back here every year, I feel like I get a little more comfortable with the shots needed.

"But there's talking about it and actually doing it. It was a heavy weight to carry but thankfully now I don't have to carry it and it hopefully frees me up. I know I'm coming back here every year, which is lovely!"

