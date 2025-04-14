Rory McIlroy joins Grand Slam club at The Masters: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus among the others to win all four majors

Rory McIlroy became just the sixth golfer in history - and only the second since 1966 - to complete the career Grand Slam with his thrilling Masters win when holding off Justin Rose in a play-off.

McIlroy recovered from losing his overnight two-shot advantage with an opening-hole double bogey to stretch ahead by four, only to then blow that lead over his closing six holes and be forced into a play-off.

But McIlroy ultimately emerged triumphant thanks to a terrific approach to within three feet of the pin when replaying the 18th, clinching a first major win in 11 years, a fifth title overall and first at Augusta National to complete the career Grand Slam.

Here, we take a look at the six players to have won all four majors since The Masters era began in 1934...

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy's pursuit of the career Grand Slam has long been a talking point during his 11-year major drought, particularly given he missed out on a great chance to win The Masters as a 21-year-old in 2011.

Back then he lost a four-shot lead in the final round and history appeared to be repeating itself 14 years later. Leading by two going into the final day, McIlroy saw that disappear immediately when double-bogeying the opening hole and, having rebuilt a four-stroke advantage by the 13th, another double saw that soon evaporate.

Ultimately the Northern Irishman would not be denied, emerging victorious in the most dramatic style possible after a play-off with Rose, McIlroy speaking of the Grand Slam "burden" finally lifted from his shoulders.

This was his 11th attempt at completing it. The longest any of the previous five players went before securing the fourth of the majors was three attempts.

After McIlroy's win, Tiger Woods - the last player to win the Grand Slam in 2000 - congratulated him on social media, writing on X: "Welcome to the club."

Tiger Woods

Woods is the youngest player to have won all four of the major tournaments. Along with Jack Nicklaus he is also the only player to have won each of the four majors on at least three different occasions.

The 15-time major winner also remains the only player to have won all four majors in succession, when his 2001 Masters triumph followed on the back of wins in the other three in 2000.

Woods completed the first of two career Grand Slams aged 24 by winning The Open at St Andrews in 2000 which formed part of that 'Tiger Slam' that culminated with victory at the 2001 Masters.

He appeared destined to eclipse Nicklaus' 18 major wins, only for injuries to wreak havoc on the latter part of his career, but for a stunning fifth success at Augusta National in 2019 - his first major title for 11 years after winning the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Jack Nicklaus

Nicklaus, who leads the way with 18 majors, won his first title in 1962 at the US Open at Oakmont via an 18-hole play-off victory over Arnold Palmer.

He completed the first of three career Grand Slams at the age of 26 with victory in 1966 at The Open at Muirfield after winning the third Green Jacket of his career earlier in the year.

Nicklaus won his last title in 1986 at The Masters at the age of 46, while he was also runner-up in a major on 19 occasions during his glittering career.

Ben Hogan

Hogan was 40 when he completed his Grand Slam by winning the only Open Championship he ever played in during his hugely successful career, the 1953 edition at Carnoustie.

That same year he also won The Masters and US Open but was unable to achieve the calendar Grand Slam at the PGA Championship that year due to a clash of dates with The Open. He is the only player to win the Masters, US Open and Open titles in the same year.

He had previously won The Masters and US Open and had to wait six starts before securing the Grand Slam after claiming the third leg of it at the 1951 Masters.

Gary Player

Player, a nine-time major championship winner, completed the Grand Slam aged 29 at the 1965 US Open at Bellerive, the only time he won the event.

The South African was the only non-American on the list before McIlroy's addition. He claimed the third leg of the career Grand Slam in 1962 at the PGA Championship, only a year after winning his first major in 1961. It was a further 10 major starts before he secured the fourth leg.

Player's final major win was at Augusta National in 1978, his third Green Jacket, when he held off three players - including Tom Watson - by one stroke. Watson is one of 13 players with three legs of the career slam to their name, having failed to win the PGA Championship.

Gene Sarazen

Sarazen, a seven-time major winner, first won a major at the 1922 US Open as a 20-year-old.

He completed the career Grand Slam aged 33 by winning The Masters in 1935, the second year of the tournament, having missed the inaugural edition the year before due to a "prior commitment" to play an exhibition match in South America.

Sarazen's albatross at the 15th in the final round - the "shot heard around the world" - on his first appearance at Augusta remains one of the most famous shots in golf history and propelled him to becoming the first member of the modern-era career Grand Slam winners.