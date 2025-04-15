Mixed-team golf event to debut at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games with one male and one female player per side

A mixed-team golf event will debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with sides featuring one female and one male player.

The mixed competition - which will take place between the men's and women's individual tournaments - will be a 36-hole event split across two 18-hole rounds.

There is a maximum of one team per country.

Men's and women's individual tournaments returned to the Olympic schedule in 2016 with Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko among those to win gold since.

Image: Scottie Scheffler won men's golf gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

International Golf Federation director Antony Scanlon said: "Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024 and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we're excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format.

"The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles."

Golf was part of the 1900 Paris Games and then the 1904 Olympics in St Louis before dropping off the programme.