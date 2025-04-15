 Skip to content

Mixed-team golf event to debut at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games with one male and one female player per side

Tuesday 15 April 2025 18:16, UK

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, centre, gold medal, with Esther Henseleit, of Germany,, left, silver medal and Xiyu Lin, of China, bronze medal pose for the cameras after the medal ceremony following the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Image: A mixed-team golf event will debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with sides featuring one female and one male player

A mixed-team golf event will debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with sides featuring one female and one male player.

The mixed competition - which will take place between the men's and women's individual tournaments - will be a 36-hole event split across two 18-hole rounds.

There is a maximum of one team per country.

Men's and women's individual tournaments returned to the Olympic schedule in 2016 with Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko among those to win gold since.

Gold medalist Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, poses with his medal following the medal ceremony for men's golf during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, won the gold medal with Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, silver and Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, the bronze.(AP Photo/Matt York)
Image: Scottie Scheffler won men's golf gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

International Golf Federation director Antony Scanlon said: "Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024 and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we're excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format.

"The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles."

Golf was part of the 1900 Paris Games and then the 1904 Olympics in St Louis before dropping off the programme.

