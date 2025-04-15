Rory McIlroy wins The Masters: Scottie Scheffler says it was 'really cool' to congratulate new Grand Slam winner

Scottie Scheffler says it was "really cool" to be able to congratulate Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman won The Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National on Sunday to become the sixth man - and first European - to win each of golf's four majors at least once.

Scheffler, as last year's Masters champion, presented McIlroy with his Green Jacket and says he could sense the world No 2's "relief".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau reveals that McIlroy did not talk to him at all throughout his victorious final round at the Masters

McIlroy completed the Grand Slam at the 11th attempt and 11 years after his previous major title - the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

World No 1 Scheffler said: "It was cool to see him get the job done, really cool to be there in that moment and to congratulate him and just see the joy on him and his family.

Olympics only thing left for McIlroy to conquer?

"He has accomplished everything in the game of golf and that was really the last thing to accomplish.

"The guy has won FedExCup, The Players, all four majors. Maybe the only other thing would be the Olympics he would want to win.

"It was such an emotional day for him. I just tried to stay out of the way and get the jacket on without embarrassing him or myself. I got to watch the whole celebration."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out McIlroy's best shots from his victory at Augusta National

Scheffler has won two major titles to date - both at The Masters after triumphing in 2022 and 2024 - while he has finished second at the US Open and PGA Championship.

"I don't have the understanding of what it's like to be asked about the career Grand Slam but I have a small understanding of what it's like to be asked: 'hey, you accomplished this, but you haven't accomplished that,'" said Scheffler.

"It can be very taxing on people sometimes. Definitely from the outside it looked a lot more like relief than anything [for Rory]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters, where McIlroy beat Justin Rose after a play-off

Scheffler: I don't think very often about career goals

When asked whether he would take inspiration from McIlroy's success, Scheffler said he was focused on "getting the most out of myself".

The 28-year-old - who finished solo fourth at The Masters on eight under par - will look to successfully defend the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina this week, live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday.

Scheffler's win at Hilton Head a year ago was one of seven he achieved on the PGA Tour in 2024 - in addition to Olympic Gold in Paris - but he is yet to secure a victory this season.

Image: Scottie Scheffler will look to defend the RBC Heritage title this week, live on Sky Sports

He added: "The feeling you get from winning a tournament is a pretty special. For me, I wish it lasted longer than it did. It doesn't really last very long.

"Was it pretty awesome watching Rory win the Grand Slam? Of course it was. But as far as my life goes, I try to stay in the present. I don't think very often about career goals.

"Winning the career Grand Slam, I think that's something that any golfer would dream of, but at the end of the day, I'm just trying to get the most out of myself. That's about it."

Watch Scottie Scheffler's defence of the RBC Heritage live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday through to Sunday. Coverage of day one begins at 12.30pm. Stream with NOW.