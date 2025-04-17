RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas ties course record to lead Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley by three

Justin Thomas was inches away from setting a new Harbour Town Golf Links course record but still bagged a three-shot lead after day one of the RBC Heritage, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler in a tie for second.

Thomas rolled in 11 birdies and tied the single-round course record with his 10-under-par 61, narrowly missing a six-foot putt for birdie at 18 that would have set a new low mark.

"I just played really solid," Thomas said. "I feel like I didn't do anything crazy. I just drove the ball well, which is very, very important out here, and I felt like it was just one of those days I put the ball in a spot that I had a lot of good numbers.

Image: Defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is in a tie for second, three off the lead, after day one

"Although you have to be a little conservative at times out here, I felt like they were kind of pins and angles and everything that I could be a little aggressive and I just kind of got rolling with it."

Thomas takes a three-shot lead over world No 1 Scheffler, and Russell Henley, into day two of the $20m PGA Tour signature event. Henley won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

Former US Open champion Wyndham Clark is one stroke further back on six under, while fellow former major winners Matt Fitzpatrick - winner of the RBC Heritage in 2023 - and Brian Harman are in a grouping on five under.

Justin Rose, fresh from the disappointment of being edged out to the Masters title by Rory McIlroy in a play-off, is four under after day one, as is fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, still in pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour win.

Rory McIlroy won The Masters with a birdie in the first play-off hole against Justin Rose to complete a career Grand Slam.

Thomas hit the turn with a share of the lead at six under, before opening the back with the solitary bogey on his scorecard. But, after that misstep at the 10th, he closed with five further birdies in seven holes.

Watch all 11 birdies from Justin Thomas' course record equalling 62 during the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

It was Thomas' 14th career round of 62 or better, the most on the PGA Tour in the past 40 years. Kevin Na's 11 is next best, with Tiger Woods and Zach Johnson among a group with nine rounds of 62 or below.

Thomas tied the course record at TPC Sawgrass with a 62 in during The Players Championship in March that he secured with 11 birdies one day after he shot 78.

