RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas holds two-shot lead after second round with Tommy Fleetwood three back

Justin Thomas followed his opening-round 61 with a two-under-par 69 to maintain the lead through 36 holes at the RBC Heritage, with England's Tommy Fleetwood three shots off the lead.

Thomas' steady round featured four birdies and two bogeys, pushing him to 12-under 130 for the event after he tied the Harbour Town Golf Links course record on Thursday. The two-time major champion is seeking his first victory of any kind since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Si Woo Kim of South Korea fired the round of the day, a seven-under 64, to leap into a share of second place at 10 under with Russell Henley (68).

Andrew Novak (65) and Fleetwood (66) are tied for fourth at nine under. Scottie Scheffler settled for a one-under 70, including all pars on the back nine, and is tied for sixth at eight under with Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (66).

Image: Justin Thomas has maintained his lead at the top of the RBC Heritage standings after two rounds

Image: England's Tommy Fleetwood sits three shots off the lead

"The majority of it has just been pressing and trying too hard," Thomas said of his drought. "I almost feel like I'm kind of past the point where fortunately you all have stopped asked me - which is nice - but I would also prefer to get that over with.

"Something I feel like I did so well there for a couple of years is I just let tournaments come to me and I just trusted my ability.

"That's really been my key this week is I'm just trying to really trust my game and commit to what I'm doing."

Major winners Collin Morikawa (66), Brian Harman (69) and Wyndham Clark (70) are part of a five-way tie at seven under.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fleetwood's ball, from a tee shot, bizarrely landed in a spectator's folded arms at RBC Heritage during his second round

There is no 36-hole cut at the $20m signature event. Among those struggling near the back of the 72-man field are Max Homa (even par), Sahith Theegala (one over), Will Zalatoris (three over), Canada's Adam Hadwin (four over) and Nick Dunlap (seven over).

Image: Defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler sits in a tie for sixth, four shots off the lead

Theegala was the runner-up to Scheffler at this tournament last year.

