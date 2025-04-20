China Open: Ashun Wu holds off England's Jordan Smith to win second title in Shanghai

Ashun Wu surged through the field after producing a closing round of 65 to win his second Volvo China Open title in Shanghai.

The Chinese star lifted his fifth DP World Tour trophy just six days short of 10 years since his maiden triumph, which came at this event in 2015.

Wu was on the edges of contention after reaching the turn in 34, but five birdies on his back nine saw him power to the top of the leaderboard with the lowest round of the day to reach 14 under par.

Englishman Jordan Smith, who was among five players to share the lead during a chaotic final round at Enhance Anting Golf Club, birdied the last hole to finish one shot adrift of his 39-year-old playing partner.

"It is very special, that was 10 years ago when I won the Volvo China Open in Shanghai," Wu said. "To come back to Shanghai and win again, it is a great story.

"It was a great round, I played great golf this week. You are always happy to win your own country's Open, so very, very exciting.

"It's an incredible week, there are incredible fans here and lovely golf course. It's my home, Shanghai, even after a couple of rounds I felt relaxed because I was playing at home. Shanghai has given me luck."

Overnight leaders Li Haotong and Eugenio Chacarra, who was bidding to win back-to-back DP World Tour titles after success at the Hero Indian Open, finished in a tie for fourth with China's Dou Zecheng at 11 under.

Ding Wenyi shared a tie for eighth as four Chinese players made the top 10 for the first time in the event's 30-year history.