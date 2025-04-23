Rory McIlroy emboldened after final round at The Masters which he labelled the 'hardest of his life'
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is a team event on the PGA Tour at TPC Louisiana; Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry are the defending champions
Wednesday 23 April 2025 18:04, UK
Rory McIlroy says triumphing at The Masters after the toughest round of golf in his life has strengthened his belief in his ability to deliver when it matters most.
McIlroy became only the sixth male player to complete a career grand slam when he edged out Justin Rose in the first play-off hole at Augusta National.
McIlroy makes his first appearance since ending his Masters hoodoo when he and Shane Lowry defend their Zurich Classic title in New Orleans, live on Sky Sports, and the Northern Irishman is hungry for more.
"I'm eager to get back out there," McIlroy said. "This is the perfect atmosphere to do it in. That's part of the reason why I honoured the commitment to be here because it's a fun event.
"To be out there, with Shane… It's a perfect tournament to come back to, good positive vibes from last year.
"I don't know if it [The Masters win] gives me more confidence, I've always been very confident of my abilities as a golfer.
"I do think the whole day on Sunday at Augusta, I don't think I'll ever have to play a harder round of golf in my life.
"To be able to get through that and produce the shots when I needed to, that obviously gives me confidence and I can always draw back on that experience."
McIlroy sat out last week's RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour as he returned to Northern Ireland to celebrate the fifth major championship of his career.
McIlroy said last year's play-off victory alongside Lowry against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer brought some joy back to golf and he is hoping to maintain that momentum.
The world number two is slated to play at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia next month before heading for the US PGA Championship the following week at Quail Hollow Club, a venue where he has won on four occasions.
"I could not be in a better place in my life, professionally, personally," McIlroy added. "It's amazing what a year can do.
"This tournament last year was a cool moment for us. It probably injected a bit of joy back into golf for me, which I think is important not to lose that.
"I had a great year last year; this tournament was the catalyst to the good golf I played for the rest of the year."
