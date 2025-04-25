Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry six off pace at PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans after troubled finish

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry head into the weekend six shots off the lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event after a costly finish to their second round.

The defending champions finished their round in the day-two foursomes format with back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes to drop them into a nine-way tie for 16th place after a three-under par round of 69.

The pair had been six under for the round through 12 holes with the highlight an eagle three at the par-five second but had already registered bogey at the 13th before their disappointing finish.

American duo Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo continue to lead the way although also shot 69 on Friday a day after their stunning 14-under 58 in the fourballs.

Andew Novak and Ben Griffin are on 16-under after a second-round 66, while English duo David Skinns and Ben Taylor are tied fifth after a 67.

