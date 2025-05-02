Rory McIlroy: Masters champion reveals Tiger Woods and Elton John's messages after completing career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy has revealed Tiger Woods and Sir Elton John reached out to congratulate him following his victory in The Masters at Augusta National.

McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a play-off to become the sixth man - and first European - to win each of golf's four majors at least once.

The Northern Irishman completed the career Grand Slam at the 11th attempt and 11 years after his previous major title - the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

"Woods said, 'welcome to the club, kid', which was just so cool," said McIlroy, speaking on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

"There are only six people who have ever achieved the career Grand Slam in golf, and there are only four of us who are living.

"Gary Player, who is 90 years old, Jack Nicklaus, who is 86 years old, and then Woods and myself, so it's really cool to be a part of something like that."

British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John also congratulated McIlroy on his historic victory, the 35-year-old revealed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy's best shots from his historical 2025 Masters victory at the Augusta National Golf Club

"I was overwhelmed with the people that reached out from all different walks of life, whether it was culture or entertainment," McIlroy added.

"But the one that got me was Sir Elton John, that was incredible.

"I haven't actually been able to connect with him yet. It was his assistant who left me a voicemail and said Elton John would like to congratulate you in person.

"The only problem is he doesn't have a cell phone, so you might get a call from a number in Windsor from a landline.

"He's an icon. It's amazing. I mean, I didn't even know Elton John knew what golf was."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The moment Scottie Scheffler placed the Green Jacket on McIlroy as he was crowned the 2025 Masters champion

McIlroy revealed he had been watching Bridgerton and reading a John Grisham novel to help him switch off from the pressures of Augusta.

He also said he began wondering whether he was ever going to achieve the career Grand Slam despite trying to approach The Masters with a positive attitude every time.

"Everyone came up to me and they were like, 'oh, you don't know what you put us through on that Sunday'. I was like, 'how do you think I was feeling?'" McIlroy said.

"Seriously, it was so emotional. I was just thinking, 'thank goodness that is over'. It was the 17th time playing the tournament, on my third time playing way back in 2011 I had a four-shot lead going into the final round, wasn't able to win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of McIlroy's rollercoaster round to win The Masters in a play-off against Justin Rose

"So, it had been 14 years since that, 11 years trying to achieve the career Grand Slam. I go back every year, put my positive hat on, go with a good attitude and every time I leave on that Sunday night and it wouldn't happen.

"You start to think is it ever going to be your time. Did I miss it, have I lost my opportunity? I think there's a good message in there about never giving up, keep coming back, be strong, be resilient. That patience paid off."

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and the best of women's golf live throughout 2025 on Sky Sports. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.