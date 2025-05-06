Billy Horschel set to miss remaining majors in 2025 due to hip surgery in setback to Ryder Cup hopes

Billy Horschel is set to miss the rest of the men’s major season and has suffered a setback in his push for a possible Ryder Cup debut after confirming he will undergo hip surgery.

The former FedExCup champion last competed at the RBC Heritage in April, with Horschel withdrawing from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to a "lower-body injury" and skipping the Truist Championship - a Signature Event on the PGA Tour where he was exempt.

Horschel has confirmed he will undergo right hip surgery in Colorado, a procedure he described as a "preventative measure", with the eight-time PGA Tour winner targeting a return in 'late summer or early fall'.

It means Horschel is unlike to feature in the remaining three majors - the PGA Championship from May 15-18, the US Open from June 12-15 and The Open from July 17-20, all live on Sky Sports, with the timeline also indicating he may be unable to return to the PGA Tour this season.

In a statement released on his social media account, Horschel said: "Health update. After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado.

"It's an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure. I'm already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, sponsors and partners for their continued support of me. I will share positive news on my rehab as I progress and I look forward to seeing everyone at the course again soon!"

The 38-year-old sits 58th - as of May 5- in the FedExCup standings with four top-25 finishes in 12 starts. His best performance of 2025 so far came with a tied-fourth at the Valspar Championship in late March, before he missed the cut at The Masters.

Horschel hopes to be fit to defend his BMW PGA Championship title, held at Wentworth from September 11-14, a year on from defeating Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in a play-off to win the DP World Tour's flagship event for the second time.

The Ryder Cup takes place two weeks later at Bethpage Black, where Team USA look to regain the trophy after their 2023 defeat to Europe in Rome, with Horschel starting the year with hopes of featuring for Keegan Bradley's side in New York.

Horschel - who played on the winning Presidents Cup team in 2022 - is currently 16th on the Ryder Cup points standings. The top six players from the points list following the BMW Championship on August 17 make the team, with six captain's picks completing the line-up.

"This Ryder Cup is going to be different," Horschel told the Sky Sports Golf podcast earlier this year. "This is going to be unlike anything that any player has ever seen, or the Ryder Cup's ever seen - it's going to be very boisterous.

"It's going to be like the 2002 US Open at Bethpage Black, when it first went there. The chants, the way they got on Sergio [Garcia] - the crowd's going to be that way a little bit.

"I'm not saying it's right and I hope it's a respectful crowd - but they're going to be on Europe early on! If the US side doesn't play well, they're going to be on the US team as well for playing bad golf. It's going to go both ways. I think it's going to be one of the most electric Ryder Cups that we've ever seen."

