Rory McIlroy ready for less major pressure at PGA Championship after Grand Slam glory at The Masters

Rory McIlroy believes he will be able to enjoy a more relaxed build-up to the rest of the major season after completing the career Grand Slam with his dramatic victory at The Masters.

McIlroy ended an 11-year wait for an elusive fifth major title by defeating Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National, seeing him become just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam.

The world No 2 played alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and now returns as defending champion at the Truist Championship, previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, ahead of next week's PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters at Augusta National, where Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam

McIlroy will be among the favourites to win the Wanamaker Trophy and a sixth major title, at a venue he has won four times during his PGA Tour career, with the Northern Irishman believing he will enjoy a less stressful build-up than previous majors.

"I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I'm also going back to a venue that I love," McIlroy said ahead of his Truist Championship title defence, live from Thursday on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy reflected on overcoming past disappointments to claim major glory at The Masters

"It's nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then with my history there and how well I've played at Quail.

"It probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I've been at major championships. I'll probably be a little bit better to be around for my family, and I'll be a little more relaxed. I think overall it will be a good thing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rory McIlroy reveals he got a call from Sir Elton John after winning The Masters before he took on the host in an iconic game from his childhood

McIlroy had suffered a number of near-misses in majors prior to securing the Green Jacket last month, finishing runner-up at the US Open the previous two years, leading to questions around whether he would ever complete the career Grand Slam.

"I wasn't going to show up at Augusta and feel like I couldn't win," McIlroy added. "The week that I feel like that, I'll go up there for the Champions Dinner and swan around in my Green Jacket, but I won't be playing.

"I always had hope. I always felt like I had the game. I think, as everyone saw on that back nine on Sunday, it was about - I don't know what the right phrase is, but defeating my own mind was sort of the big thing for me and getting over that hurdle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Rory McIlroy's best shots from his historical Grand Slam victory at The Masters

"Look, I'm just glad that it's done. I don't want to ever have to go back to that Sunday afternoon again. I'm glad that I finished the way I did, and we can all move on with our lives."

McIlroy's Truist Championship title defence is being played away from the Quail Hollow Club this year due to it hosting next week's major, with the Philadelphia Cricket Club being used for this week's Signature Event.

"The last two times I've won the Truist Championship, I haven't been able to defend on the same golf course the next year," McIlroy added. "We won in '21 and then played Potomac, and won last year and then we're here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, where Rory McIlroy claimed a fourth victory at the Quail Hollow Club

"It doesn't quite feel like a defence, but it's good to be here. At this stage of my career, it's cool to come to new venues, see new golf courses, and do new things. I've heard a lot about this golf course, and to play it over the last couple days has been cool.

"Good to be here. First week, I guess, as an individual coming back and playing over the last few weeks. I'm excited to get back to being a golfer. It's nice to get back into the routine again and get back to what I know how to do."

Who will win the Truist Championship? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Early coverage begins on Thursday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 7pm. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.