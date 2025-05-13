PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy faces 'new burden' for more major success after Grand Slam, says Padraig Harrington

Former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington believes Rory McIlroy faces fresh major pressure as he looks to build on his Grand Slam success at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy ended his 11-year wait for an elusive fifth major victory with a dramatic win at The Masters, where he defeated Justin Rose in a play-off to become just the sixth male in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old is now the favourite to add to his major tally in this week's PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club, a venue where he has already won four times during his PGA Tour career.

McIlroy said ahead of the Truist Championship he would feel less pressure going into the second major of the year having ended his drought at Augusta National, although Harrington - a three-time major champion - is expecting further scrutiny to come the Northern Irishman's way.

"It is interesting because a burden has been lifted, but now there's a new burden," Harrington told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

"We're all looking at him going, 'well, can he win the Grand Slam this year? Can he kick on and will he win more majors? Will this be the release for him to get to six, seven, eight, nine, 10 majors?'

"Quail Hollow is his favourite course on the PGA Tour and he just loves it. It just sets up so well for him - a lot of doglegs from right to left and you've got to bomb it in the air a long way. This is the perfect golf course for him so he'll be bringing a lot of expectation."

McIlroy survived a rollercoaster final day at The Masters to claim the Green Jacket, where he squandered a four-shot lead over the back nine and missed a close-range par putt at the 72nd hole to win the tournament in regulation.

"I was amazed the emotions he was showing on the golf course in that last round," Harrington admitted. "He played that round like he was a rookie, first time ever in contention.

"He was talking to his golf ball, he was putting his head in his hands and he was showing his emotions on the golf course much more than he would ever.

"It was incredible how big a deal it was for him. He hit golf shots like the rest of us, defensive shots that he wouldn't normally hit. It was staggering how normal and human he was in that last round.

"Does he go back to being relaxed and swashbuckling and run away with it and just completely wipe the field with it, which he's capable of? There's a fair few players that can go and win the PGA Championship but there's not many that can run away with it.

