PGA Championship: Who is Jhonattan Vegas? PGA Tour veteran upstages world's best to grab shock major lead

As many of the world’s best failed to live up to their pre-tournament hype at the PGA Championship, Jhonattan Vegas continued to upstage a star-studded field to grab a major lead at Quail Hollow.

In a week where Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy was expected to mount a big challenge for back-to-back major titles and Justin Thomas was well-fancied to win the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time, Vegas took centre stage with an impressive first two days.

Vegas produced a sparkling finish to his opening round late on Thursday afternoon, birdieing five of his last six holes to fire a seven-under 64 and jump two clear, then continued to lead after a second-round 70.

The 40-year-old bounced back from a shaky start and early bogey to card four birdies, with a huge break at the par-three 17th - where his ball ricocheted off a rake and towards the green - a possible indication that the cards could be falling Vegas' way.

That good fortune ended abruptly at the par-four last, where his third shot from the greenside bunker ran off the green and then he missed a putt from three feet, with a closing double-bogey dropping him back to eight under and reducing his advantage.

Image: Vegas set the clubhouse target during the second round at the PGA Championship

"A little bit up and down, I would say more than I would have liked," Vegas admitted. "I feel like finishing so late yesterday, not getting a great sleep, and having to come back early kind of put me not in the best mood all day.

"Started a little bit shaky the first three holes, but then made some birdies on the back nine. A little bit of a lucky break there on 17 and finishing quite cr***y on 18, but overall solid. Every chance you get to lead a major and play with the lead is never easy, so I feel proud."

Image: Vegas would move back inside the world's top 50 with a victory this week in North Carolina

Vegas' journey to hitting the major jackpot

He first picked up the game by playing with a broomstick and a rock in Venezuela and played a nine-hole course built for oil-camp employees, with Vegas following an impressive amateur career by turning professional in 2008.

His breakthrough Korn Ferry Tour win came in 2010 and he added a PGA Tour title the following year at theh American Express, with Vegas also claiming back-to-back RBC Canadian Open titles in 2016 and 2017.

Vegas is playing a full major calendar for the first time since 2018 after last year's victory at the 3M Open, his fourth PGA Tour title and first in seven years, having been plagued by injury in recent seasons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round of the 3M Open, from TPC Twin Cities, where Vegas claimed an impressive win

The 40-year-old started his season with a fourth-place finish at The Sentry but has had very little to shout about over the rest of his year, missing the cut in four of his next eight starts - including The Players and The Masters.

Vegas was tied-13th in his previous start the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, a performance he described as "most comfortable I felt all year", then took his positive improvements into the second men's major of the year.

Speaking about his poor major record, Vegas admitted: "It's been very annoying, especially knowing I have the game to compete in these big events. I feel like my game is very complete, but I just haven't been able to put it all together in a major.

"I think I've been patient enough to not really get too down on myself for not playing well at majors. I've played good at The Players. I've played good at some good, big tournaments, but never a major.

"It's just kind of one of those things that you've just got to keep learning about yourself and what it takes to play good here. Unfortunately, it's taking me a little bit longer than usual, but I'm glad that I'm in this position right now."

How has Vegas performed in majors before?

Vegas' previous career-low round in a major championship was the 67 he posted in the final round of the 2016 PGA Championship, with his performance on Thursday just the sixth time in 45 attempts that he shot in the 60s at a major.

This week is the first time he has carded back-to-back under-par rounds at a major, even with the final-round double bogey on Friday, while it's the first time he has been under par at the halfway stage of a major in nine years.

Vegas has never finished higher than tied-22nd in any of his 16 previous major starts, although now hopes to build on becoming the first Venezuelan in history to lead a men's or women's major.

"It means a lot, right? This is kind of what we put all those hours for," Vegas explained. "You put all those hours to give yourself chances like this. Unfortunately I haven't been able to do it throughout my career, but you never know.

"You've got to keep the pedal down, keep your head down, and keep working hard. You never know when things are going to turn your way. I'm enjoying the process, and just got to keep going."

Who will win the PGA Championship?