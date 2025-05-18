PGA Championship 2025 tee times: Full R4 pairings and UK start times for final round at Quail Hollow

Full pairings and tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship, held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Scottie Scheffler covered his last five holes in five under par to complete a superb third round of 65 and reach 11 under par, with Sweden's Alex Noren his nearest challenger on eight under in just his second competitive start since October.

The pair will go out in the final group on Sunday at 7.40pm, where Scheffler will look to close out a third major title, with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick among those inside the top 10 and looking to mount a final-round comeback.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm posted seven birdies during a third-round 67 at the PGA Championship, getting him back in contention to claim a third major victory

Rory McIlroy has left too much to do in his bid for back-to-back major titles, following his Grand Slam glory at The Masters last month, with the world No 2 some 13 strokes off the pace and playing alongside South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout on Sunday.

A three-and-a-half-hour delay due to thunderstorms saw the third round played in threeballs and under a two-tee start, with tournament officials reverting back to everyone starting at the first hole and in twos for Sunday's final round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the final round of the PGA Championship, check out some of the best shots ever played in the tournament's history

Sunday's R4 tee times

USA unless stated; All times BST

1310 Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1320 Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1330 Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie (Aus)

1340 Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

1350 Tom Kim (Kor), Michael Kim

1400 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1410 Justin Lower, Kevin Yu (Tpe)

1420 Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1430 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Collin Morikawa

Image: Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa have been paired together for the final round of the PGA Championship

1440 Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

1450 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kira K Dixon explains why Rory McIlroy was forced to swap driver heads ahead of the PGA Championship

1510 Richard Bland (Eng), Sam Stevens

1520 Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Corey Conners (Can)

1530 Luke Donald (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1540 Marco Penge (Eng), Beau Hossler

1550 Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

1600 Harris English, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1610 Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria (Col)

1620 Rafael Campos (Pue), Cameron Young

1630 Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1640 Harry Hall (Eng), Taylor Moore

1650 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the final round of the PGA Championship, check out some of the best shots ever played in the tournament's history

1710 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), David Puig (Esp)

1720 JJ Spaun, Alex Smalley

1730 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Maverick McNealy

1740 Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

1750 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Max Greyserman

1800 Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1810 Lucas Glover, Cam Davis (Aus)

1820 Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

1830 Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

1840 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1900 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

1910 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Keegan Bradley

1920 Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after his third round at the PGA Championship, Jon Rahm spoke about his interaction with the fan he hit with a ball

1930 Davis Riley, JT Poston

1940 Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren (Swe)

Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch the final round live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.