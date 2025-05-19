US Open Final Qualifying: Jordan Smith tops leaderboard at Walton Heath as Edoardo Molinari secures major return

Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari and two-time DP World Tour winner Jordan Smith were among the players to secure US Open spots via Final Qualifying at Walton Heath.

Final Qualifying is held across 13 venues - 10 in America, one in Japan, one in Canada and one in the UK, with each course hosting a 36-hole event for players to try and secure their entry into next month's US Open.

Eight places were up for grabs at Monday's event in Surrey, played across the Old and New Course at Walton Heath, with Smith carding rounds of 64 and 70 to top the leaderboard and claim a third US Open appearance.

Image: Jordan Smith topped the leaderboard at Walton Heath on Monday

"I'm really, really happy," Smith said. "I am really looking forward to that week. I have heard that it is going to be absolutely brutal, they don't want any under-par scores winning so it's going to be good fun, a good test and I'm just really happy with how I played today."

Smith finished one ahead of Frenchman Frederic Lacroix and Swede Joakim Lagergren - who will both make their major debuts at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, live on Sky Sports - with Italy's Guido Migliozzi also one back in the tie for second.

"I've heard things about Oakmont," Lacroix said. "It's probably one of the best tests of golf there is and the set-up is supposed to be proper tough, but I don't know the course. I've not played in the U.S. much so it's going to be nice.

Migliozzi finished tied-fourth at the US Open in 2021 and will hope for a similar performance in Pennsylvania, with England's Sam Bairstow finishing on eight under and progressing through Final Qualifying for a second successive year.

A play-off was required to decide the three three remaining places and the two alternate spots, after six players finished on seven under, with Molinari - who bogeyed two of the last four holes in his second round - among those to progress.

Jacques Kruyswijk and Andrea Pavan secured the other two spots after two extra holes, while Robin "Tiger" Williams and England's Matthew Jordan claimed the alternate spots.

Haotong Li, Martin Couvra, Johannes Veerman and England's Richard Mansell were among the 2025 DP World Tour winners to fail to progress, with Alex Fitzpatrick - brother of former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick - withdrawing after an opening-round 76.

