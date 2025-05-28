Scottie Scheffler warns of overconfidence impacting focus ahead of Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler underlined the dangers of overconfidence as he vowed to stay focused while defending his Memorial Tournament title this week.

The world No 1 is a familiar favourite heading into Jack Nicklaus' tournament in the wake of his victory at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow earlier this month.

He arrives a year out from beating Collin Morikawa by one shot to clinch one of his nine wins last season, but, such is the way of Scheffler, refuses to let his impressive form alter his mentality.

"First of all, when you show up to an event, everybody's at even par," Scheffler told reporters. "People ask, I feel like a lot, what's it like defending this week? I'm like, well, what does that do for me? Nothing.

"I have some experience on the golf course that can be helpful, but at the end of the day you start even par and I want to be in contention on Sunday, and you definitely don't show up too high or too low.

"If you show up with too low expectations, not feeling like your game's in a good spot, you're probably not going to hit a lot of good shots.

"And if you show up feeling way too good about yourself, I think it can have an affect on your focus."

Scheffler has reigned at the top of the world rankings since March 27 2022, winning the Masters twice in that period to lay the foundations on what is expected to become one of the great careers in golf.

He endured a slow start to the 2025 season in light of a hand injury sustained at Christmas, but reiterated his place at the top of the sport with victory at Quail Hollow in response to Rory McIlroy's Masters feat.

Still, he is under no illusions as to the competition seeking to dethrone him.

"If you just show up and be, like, oh, 'I'm (the) best', I'm just going to show up and win this week, I think almost sometimes you can get a bit lazy at times out on the course," Scheffler added.

"And when you're looking at a four-day golf tournament over 72 holes, especially on a golf course as difficult as this one, you have to have a heightened level of focus because out here, there's not a shot that you can just kind of hit.

"You have to be very focused on what you're doing."

Scheffler will be partnered by Sepp Straka over the first two rounds in Ohio as he bids to win at the Memorial for a second successive year.

Rory McIlroy is among those absent from the PGA Tour Signature Event, having experienced a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship following his Masters triumph.

