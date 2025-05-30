US Women's Open golf 2025: Six players tied for lead after first round as Nelly Korda, Charley Hull chase

Six players tied for the lead at four under par after the first round of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills.

Yealimi Noh, Angel Yin, 2020 champion A Lim Kim, Jinhee Im, Julia Lopez Ramirez and Rio Takeda shared the top spot.

Lopez Ramirez had a bogey-free round at her first US Women's Open, while Takeda made six birdies over a nine-hole stretch.

Noh closed out the day on a high note, birdieing the par-five 18th to secure her share of the lead.

"US Opens are always very grand, and coming in, Erin Hills definitely lived up to the expectations. Everything's big - the fairways, the walks, need big drives, but it's an incredible golf course," she told LPGA.

"It was a very solid day. Hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens. My putting was good around the greens. I didn't chip around too much, so that made it more simple."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Nelly Korda's year in 2024 as the American recorded seven individual titles to her name.

Top-ranked player Nelly Korda, chasing her first US Women's Open title, finished the day four shots behind the leaders on 72 as did England's Charley Hull.

"First day of the US Open, it's all about patience," Korda told a press conference at the end of the first round.

"I'm striking it pretty well, so hopefully I can carry that into the next couple days."

World No 2 Jeeno Thitikul carded a 75, while third seed Lydia Ko shot 73.

Watch the US Women's Open live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on Friday.