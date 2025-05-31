US Women's Open: Maja Stark edges ahead as Nelly Korda keeps major hopes alive with late birdie burst

Maja Stark takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the US Women's Open as Nelly Korda produced a late fightback to stay in major contention.

Stark posted a two-under 70 to move top of a congested leaderboard at Erin Hills and grab the first 54-hole major lead of her career, with the Swede mixing three birdies with a lone bogey to head into the final day on seven under.

The Solheim Cup star holds a narrow advantage over Spain's Julia Lopez Ramirez, who charged into second after a round-of-the-day 68, with Japanese trio Rio Takeda, Hinako Shibuno and Mao Saigo all sharing third spot on five under.

Image: Maja Stark is chasing a maiden major title

Saigo - chasing a second successive major title - held the halfway lead but fell two behind after finishing a third-round 75 with successive bogeys, while world No 1 Korda is three back thanks to three birdies in her final five holes.

Minjee Lee, Linn Grant and Sarah Schmelzel are in tied-seventh on three under, with England's Charley Hull seven back and in joint-21st after a one-under 71 lifted her back to level par.

