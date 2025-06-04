LIV Golf: US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester snubs Korn Ferry Tour card via PGA Tour to join Sergio Garcia's team

US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester has rejected the opportunity to attempt to try and earn his PGA Tour card by joining the LIV Golf League in a multi-year deal.

The Arizona State graduate finished third in the PGA Tour University Ranking, allowing him to play on the Korn Ferry Tour - the tier below the PGA Tour - for the remainder of the 2025 season, but declined the membership offered.

Ballester - who made headlines at The Masters for urinating into Augusta National's Rae's Creek - has instead turned professional to feature in the LIV Golf League, with the Spaniard signing for the Fireballs GC team captained by Sergio Garcia.

Amateur Jose Luis Ballester revealed that he urinated in Rae's Creek at Augusta National after forgetting there were restrooms available for use on the course

The 21-year-old will make his debut at LIV Golf Virginia as the full-time replacement for compatriot Luis Masaveu, who will initially remain as the reserve player in Fireballs GC for the injured David Puig.

"We are very excited about Josele joining the team," Garcia said. "Personally, I have known him (Josele) since he could pick up a golf club and he has worked with my father (Victor) as his coach throughout his golf career.

"Josele is going to be a great addition not only to the Fireballs but also to the LIV League and I can't wait to be with him by his side as he makes his professional debut."

Ballester was sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, having won the 2023 European Amateur before his US Amateur victory over Noah Kent last summer. He ended his college career with a tied-fourth finish at the NCAA Championship.

"I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and Arizona State University for supporting me and believing in me to make it to this step of my career," Ballester said. "I am very excited about the opportunity to join Fireballs GC and continue to learn from Sergio and other greats."

Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz are the other players in the Fireballs GC line-up, while Ballester will remain in the field for the US Open - live from June 12-15 on Sky Sports Golf - as the reigning US Amateur champion.

Clanton excited for 'dream' PGA Tour debut

David Ford finished top of the PGA Tour University Ranking, with the American one of three college graduates turning professional and making their first starts as PGA Tour members at the RBC Canadian Open.

Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent also earned their membership through PGA Tour University Accelerated, where players earn points based on their results in college, amateur and professional golf during their first three years of university.

Image: Luke Clanton has already featured five times as an amateur on the PGA Tour in 2025

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "Officially welcoming Luke, Gordon, and David to the PGA Tour family marks the beginning of an exciting journey for three rising stars-and further underscores why this is the most competitive Tour in the world.

Clanton, who just completed his junior season at Florida State and is world amateur No 1, has already recorded four top-10s - including runner-up finishes at the 2024 John Deere Classic and 2024 RSM Classic - during his PGA Tour career as an amateur.

"It's something you dream for always, constantly," Clanton said ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, where he will play alongside Rory McIlroy over the first two rounds. "To kind of now be here and to call myself a professional is a little bit - honestly, a little bit weird at first.

"It's amazing. I'm just excited to come out here and compete. It's not about the money. It's not about any of the fame. It's about competing with these guys on Tour. It's something I've chased for my whole, entire life, and especially my family."

