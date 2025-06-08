KLM Open: Scot Connor Syme lands first DP World Tour title as wife surprises him on final green

Scotland's Connor Syme won the KLM Open to claim his first title on the DP World Tour.

The 29-year-old went into the final round with a two-shot lead over playing partner Joakim Lagergren and finished up with the same advantage following a brilliant closing eagle from the Swede.

Syme ended the tournament on 11 under after shooting a one-under-par 70 on Sunday and making only one bogey in his final 38 holes.

"Unbelievable, it was so, so difficult the last few days," Syme said.

"I just felt so much better this week, I felt really ready to do it, and I'm so, so happy I managed to do it."

His wife, Alanis, flew out to Amsterdam to surprise Syme on the final green, where he also enjoyed champagne-drenched celebrations with compatriot Ewen Ferguson and England's Richard Mansell.

Ferguson had a hole-in-one earlier in the day to help him finish in a tie for fourth.

"It's so, so nice they stuck around," said Syme. "I've obviously been really pleased for them and I'm really happy to have joined them and won myself, so just amazing. Amazing."

Lagergren finished on nine under, with South Africa's Jayden Schaper third back on four under. Ferguson, fellow Scot Richie Ramsay and Englishman Jack Senior were a further shot back to share fourth.

