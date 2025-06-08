 Skip to content

KLM Open: Scot Connor Syme lands first DP World Tour title as wife surprises him on final green

Connor Syme came into the final day with a two-shot lead and managed to maintain that advantage to pick up his first DP World Tour title at the KLM Open; watch the US Open from Thursday June 12 live on Sky Sports

Sunday 8 June 2025 16:46, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the final round of the KLM Open at The International in Amsterdam as Connor Syme claimed his first DP World Tour title

Scotland's Connor Syme won the KLM Open to claim his first title on the DP World Tour.

The 29-year-old went into the final round with a two-shot lead over playing partner Joakim Lagergren and finished up with the same advantage following a brilliant closing eagle from the Swede.

Syme ended the tournament on 11 under after shooting a one-under-par 70 on Sunday and making only one bogey in his final 38 holes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Take a look at the moment Syme sank his winning putt at the KLM Open

"Unbelievable, it was so, so difficult the last few days," Syme said.

"I just felt so much better this week, I felt really ready to do it, and I'm so, so happy I managed to do it."

His wife, Alanis, flew out to Amsterdam to surprise Syme on the final green, where he also enjoyed champagne-drenched celebrations with compatriot Ewen Ferguson and England's Richard Mansell.

Ferguson had a hole-in-one earlier in the day to help him finish in a tie for fourth.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ewen Ferguson hits a hole-in-one on Day 4 of the KLM Open

"It's so, so nice they stuck around," said Syme. "I've obviously been really pleased for them and I'm really happy to have joined them and won myself, so just amazing. Amazing."

Lagergren finished on nine under, with South Africa's Jayden Schaper third back on four under. Ferguson, fellow Scot Richie Ramsay and Englishman Jack Senior were a further shot back to share fourth.

Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports, starting on June 12. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.

Golf Now logo.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Enter Course, City, or Postal Code

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW