ShopRite LPGA Classic: Jennifer Kupcho wins by one shot to secure first victory in three years
Jennifer Kupcho birdied the 18th hole to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by one shot; South Korea's Ilhee Lee finished in second; Sei Young Kim aced the 17th in a highlight moment; watch the US Open from Thursday June 12 live on Sky Sports
Sunday 8 June 2025 23:45, UK
Jennifer Kupcho shot a 66 on Sunday to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey, picking up her first victory in three years.
The American, who missed the cut at the US Women's Open, birdied the 18th hole to beat South Korea's Ilhee Lee by one shot.
It marked the first victory for Kupcho since her three-win 2022 season on the LPGA Tour.
- When are the majors and Ryder Cup? Key golf dates in 2025 📅
- Stream golf majors, PGA Tour and more sport with NOW 📺📱
- Listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf Podcast 🎙️
Kupcho, whose four LPGA Tour titles include a major at the Chevron Championship, birdied three of the last five holes, taking the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt from just off the green on the 14th.
She then avoided a play-off with the putt on 18.
Lee was the 36-hole leader going into the final round on a rain-soaked Bay Course at Seaview Hotel, so drenched that the par-three 17th was moved up to play only 76 yards.
She had two early bogeys and shot 39 on the front to fall back.
But the South Korean finished strong, with five birdies on the back nine, including the last two holes, for a 68. It was not enough to catch Kupcho, who was in her own world.
"It just feels amazing," Kupcho said. "I think I struggled a lot early in the year and had a lot of tough weeks, a lot of hard conversations, and it feels good.
"I played well last week. I think me and the US Open sometimes just don't get along.
"I think I just carried my ball-striking into this week. I hit it well this week and just sunk some putts."
Kupcho received $262,500 for winning the three-day event played at The Seaview Bay Course in New Jersey.
In a highlight moment, Sei Young Kim aced the par-three, 76-yard 17th hole - the shortest hole on tour this year - on her way to a 65, the best round of the soggy day. Kim closed alone in third place at 12 under par.
"So I took a 56, my wedge, and I try to hit. It is a little bit downwind so I try to pitch it to the front edge. I hit the right number and I saw the bounce, one, and in," Kim said.
"I was like, wow. My skin everywhere was goosebumps."
Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports, starting on June 12. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland