ShopRite LPGA Classic: Jennifer Kupcho wins by one shot to secure first victory in three years

Jennifer Kupcho birdied the 18th hole to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by one shot; South Korea's Ilhee Lee finished in second; Sei Young Kim aced the 17th in a highlight moment; watch the US Open from Thursday June 12 live on Sky Sports

Sunday 8 June 2025 23:45, UK

Jennifer Kupcho won by three shots on the LPGA Tour at the ShopRite LPGA Classic
Image: Jennifer Kupcho prevailed by just one shot at the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Jennifer Kupcho shot a 66 on Sunday to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey, picking up her first victory in three years. 

The American, who missed the cut at the US Women's Open, birdied the 18th hole to beat South Korea's Ilhee Lee by one shot.

It marked the first victory for Kupcho since her three-win 2022 season on the LPGA Tour.

Kupcho, whose four LPGA Tour titles include a major at the Chevron Championship, birdied three of the last five holes, taking the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt from just off the green on the 14th.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

She then avoided a play-off with the putt on 18.

Lee was the 36-hole leader going into the final round on a rain-soaked Bay Course at Seaview Hotel, so drenched that the par-three 17th was moved up to play only 76 yards.

She had two early bogeys and shot 39 on the front to fall back.

But the South Korean finished strong, with five birdies on the back nine, including the last two holes, for a 68. It was not enough to catch Kupcho, who was in her own world.

"It just feels amazing," Kupcho said. "I think I struggled a lot early in the year and had a lot of tough weeks, a lot of hard conversations, and it feels good.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I played well last week. I think me and the US Open sometimes just don't get along.

"I think I just carried my ball-striking into this week. I hit it well this week and just sunk some putts."

Kupcho received $262,500 for winning the three-day event played at The Seaview Bay Course in New Jersey.

In a highlight moment, Sei Young Kim aced the par-three, 76-yard 17th hole - the shortest hole on tour this year - on her way to a 65, the best round of the soggy day. Kim closed alone in third place at 12 under par.

Take a look at Sei Young Kim's classy hole-in-one at the 17th hole during the ShopRite LPGA Classic

"So I took a 56, my wedge, and I try to hit. It is a little bit downwind so I try to pitch it to the front edge. I hit the right number and I saw the bounce, one, and in," Kim said.

"I was like, wow. My skin everywhere was goosebumps."

