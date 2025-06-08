LIV Golf: Joaquin Niemann wins in Virginia for sixth career LIV title

Joaquin Niemann birdied four of the last five holes to pick up his sixth LIV Golf career title in Virginia at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

An eight-under final round saw him hang on against the chasing Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri, beating them by a single stroke.

India's Lahiri had the opportunity to birdie the final hole to force a play-off with LIV's dominant force in 2025 but he could not take the chance.

Niemann battled through a rain delay to pick up his sixth win which makes him the most decorated LIV player, Brooks Koepka sitting in second on five victories.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I felt like there was a lot going on during the rain delay," Niemann said.

"Tried to keep my mind on the right thoughts, and having Bryson DeChambeau coming off pretty clutch at the end, Phil Mickelson as well, Anirban.

"It could have been for anybody, and I felt like I was all day just behind, especially since the beginning of the week, and I feel like the only word that I was telling myself from last night was just have faith. There's nothing else I can do, have a good attitude, and just wait."

With the win, Niemann now heads to the US Open at Oakmont, taking an exemption spot which is reserved for a top player in the LIV Golf League.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I feel like I'm still pretty far away off winning [a major]," the Chilean said.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I'm just happy to be playing at the US Open. It's going to be a great course, pretty tough conditions. I'm just looking forward for that challenge and have a fun week."

DeChambeau and Mickelson each shot six-under 65s to finish in fourth alongside Thomas Pieters and Bubba Watson, with DeChambeau's team Crushers GC (also consisting of Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III) taking the team title and making it back-to-back victories after their win in South Korea.

Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports, starting on June 12. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.