LIV Golf: Joaquin Niemann wins in Virginia for sixth career LIV title
Joaquin Niemann picked up his sixth win in the LIV Golf League by prevailing in Virginia, with all the victories coming in the last 17 months; he now heads to the US Open which you can watch from Thursday June 12 live on Sky Sports
Sunday 8 June 2025 22:32, UK
Joaquin Niemann birdied four of the last five holes to pick up his sixth LIV Golf career title in Virginia at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
An eight-under final round saw him hang on against the chasing Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri, beating them by a single stroke.
India's Lahiri had the opportunity to birdie the final hole to force a play-off with LIV's dominant force in 2025 but he could not take the chance.
Niemann battled through a rain delay to pick up his sixth win which makes him the most decorated LIV player, Brooks Koepka sitting in second on five victories.
"I felt like there was a lot going on during the rain delay," Niemann said.
"Tried to keep my mind on the right thoughts, and having Bryson DeChambeau coming off pretty clutch at the end, Phil Mickelson as well, Anirban.
"It could have been for anybody, and I felt like I was all day just behind, especially since the beginning of the week, and I feel like the only word that I was telling myself from last night was just have faith. There's nothing else I can do, have a good attitude, and just wait."
With the win, Niemann now heads to the US Open at Oakmont, taking an exemption spot which is reserved for a top player in the LIV Golf League.
"I feel like I'm still pretty far away off winning [a major]," the Chilean said.
"I'm just happy to be playing at the US Open. It's going to be a great course, pretty tough conditions. I'm just looking forward for that challenge and have a fun week."
DeChambeau and Mickelson each shot six-under 65s to finish in fourth alongside Thomas Pieters and Bubba Watson, with DeChambeau's team Crushers GC (also consisting of Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III) taking the team title and making it back-to-back victories after their win in South Korea.
