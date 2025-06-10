Matt Fitzpatrick discusses past US Open victory, form struggles and Ryder Cup qualification hopes in Sky Sports Golf podcast

Former major champion Matt Fitzpatrick insists he is "on the right track" heading into this week’s US Open, having experienced a dramatic slump in form over the past 12 months.

Fitzpatrick claimed a maiden major title with a one-shot victory in the 2022 US Open at Brookline before registering victories on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour the following season, where he was also part of Europe's Ryder Cup success in Rome.

The Englishman was world No 16 at last year's US Open at Pinehurst No 2 but has registered just two worldwide top 20 finishes since, leaving him 80th in the world rankings and 79th in the FedExCup standings heading into this week's contest at Oakmont - live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf.

Fitzpatrick briefly contended during the final round of the PGA Championship last month before finishing tied-sixth, seven strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, with the 30-year-old looking to build on his best finish of the year over the rest of the season.

"It [PGA Championship] gave me massive confidence," Fitzpatrick told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "It was a weird feeling coming off the 18th because I was delighted with the finish, but at the same time disappointed with my last few holes.

"I hit so many great shots over the course of the week, I just hit a couple of poor ones and unusually for me I just missed a couple of putts. All of a sudden, I hole those, I think I'd have finished in tied-second and obviously it's a different week.

"I came away in a much better frame of mind from a great week and played really well all week. It's the world's most annoying game, but I definitely feel like I'm on the right track. I definitely think things are going better.

"I feel like I've got more confidence in my game, more confidence in what I'm doing. I feel like I've just got to kind of lean into that a little bit more now and trust that and probably, in a way, be a bit more aggressive to try and go after it and get some wins really."

How Fitzpatrick claimed US Open glory

Fitzpatrick's US Open success came at the same venue where he had won the US Amateur nine years earlier, with a stunning approach shot from the fairway bunker - on the 72nd hole - helping set up the two-putt par required to hold off Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

"Nothing's ever going to top Brookline, it's just not," Fitzpatrick admitted. "I can't believe how fast it has gone [since 2022].

"I think the whole week in general, I was looking forward to it from the moment it was announced that it was going to be there. I was excited to obviously go back regardless.

"I think obviously at that point in time as well, I'd been actually I'd been playing really well and really kind of putting myself in contention in quite a lot of events, which was really nice.

"I think obviously getting there with the confidence, even though that was nine years ago that I played the US amateur there. I felt like I knew that course better than everyone else, I'd got that confidence and - particularly when I was playing well there - it just kind of all came together."

Ryder Cup push ahead? 'I know I'm not close'

Fitzpatrick has played in three of the last four Ryder Cups for Team Europe, partnering Rory McIlroy in both fourballs sessions during their 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA in 2023.

Luke Donald has retained captaincy for this year's contest at Bethpage Black, live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports, while Fitzpatrick currently sits 39th in the qualification standings and likely requires a big few months to be in consideration to feature.

"I've had brief chats with Luke [Donald]," Fitzpatrick added. "I think, being experienced now and knowing how it works, I'm not trying to force it.

"I'm not like texting Luke and saying 'I really want to be there, it's really important for me'. If I play well then I'll be there and if I don't play well, I won't be there. I'm happy to accept that.

"My Ryder Cup experience hasn't exactly been how you dream about as a kid. I love to play the Ryder Cup, I love to be part of the European team with all the lads but, at the same time, it doesn't hurt me right now because I know where I am and I know where I lie.

"I know I'm not that close to the team and I know that I've got to have some good results to even come into the frame of mind for a pick and whatnot.

"It's really something I'm not even thinking about to be honest - it's very far in the back of my mind. I'm just trying to concentrate on where I am and kind of pull myself out of a bit of the hole that I've been in and just go from there really."

