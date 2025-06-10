US Open 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round of men's major at Oakmont
Rory McIlroy will tee off at 12.40pm UK time alongside Justin Rose and Shane Lowry in the first round; world No 1 Scottie Scheffler has a late-early draw with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa (6.25pm start BST); watch live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 10 June 2025 16:32, UK
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 125th US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.
Rory McIlroy has been given an early-late draw and begins his bid for a second major title of the year alongside Shane Lowry and England's Justin Rose, who he defeated in a play-off to win The Masters in April and complete the career Grand Slam.
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who beat McIlroy to the title in last year's tournament at Pinehurst, is also out early alongside two-time major winner Xander Schauffele and US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester.
- US Open LIVE! Latest news, updates, highlights
- When is the US Open live on Sky Sports? Key TV times
- Latest US Open golf headlines and highlights
- Stream the majors and more top sport with NOW
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is on the other side of the draw and begins his bid for back-to-back major titles alongside Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, starting at 1.25pm local time (6.25pm BST).
Full R1 groupings and tee times
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting on Hole One
1145 Matt Vogt (x), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
1156 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim
1207 Evan Beck (x), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
1218 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Keegan Bradley
1229 Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau
1240 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
1251 Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1302 Cam Davis (Aus), Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry (Bel)
1313 Richard Bland (Eng), Trevor Gutschewski (x), Lanto Griffin
1324 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
1335 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Noah Kent (x), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1346 Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), Cameron Tankersley (x), Chase Johnson
1357 Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Bradly Calkins
1730 Frederic LaCroix (Fra), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Sam Bairstow (Eng)
1741 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1752 Victor Perez (Fra), Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
1803 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
1814 Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy
1825 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
1836 Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed
1847 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
1858 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
1909 Ben James (x), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1920 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x), Laurie Canter (Eng)
1931 Frankie Harris (x), Emilio Gonzalez R (Mex), Roberto Diaz (Mex)
1942 Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
Starting at Hole 10
1145 Zac Blair, Scott Vincent (Zim), Alistair Docherty
1156 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole
1207 Tom Kim (Kor), JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1218 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1229 Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
1240 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1251 Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Lucas Glover
1302 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
1313 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
1324 Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (x), Johnny Keefer
1335 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (x)
1346 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Mason Howell (x), Chris Gotterup
1357 Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (x)
1730 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
1741 Bryan Lee (x), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays
1752 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace (Eng)
1803 Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Nick Taylor (Can)
1814 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Dustin Johnson
1825 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1836 Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston
1847 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
1858 Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng), Nick Dunlap
1909 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
1920 Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (x)
1931 James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (Eng) (x), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)
1942 Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee
When is the US Open live on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports has over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm over the first two rounds and no later than 4pm over the weekend.
All four days are live on Sky Sports Golf and - in part - on Sky Sports Main Event, while there will be daily highlights available each morning, while the final round will be shown - in full - the day after the tournament.
Who will win the US Open? Watch extended coverage throughout the week live on Sky Sports, with the opening round live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream no contract on NOW.