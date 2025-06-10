US Open 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round of men's major at Oakmont

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 125th US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Scottie Scheffler is in the morning wave on Friday as he looks to continue his push for back-to-back major victories, with the world No 1 teeing off at 12.40pm UK time alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy is a later starter for his second round alongside Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau also teeing off in the afternoon as part of a threeball with Xander Schauffele and Jose Luis Ballester.

Full R2 groupings and tee times

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting on Hole One

1145 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1156 Bryan Lee (x), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays

1207 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace (Eng)

1218 Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Nick Taylor (Can)

1229 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Dustin Johnson

1240 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1251 Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston

1302 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

1313 Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng), Nick Dunlap

1324 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

1335 Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (x)

1346 James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (Eng) (x), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

1357 Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

1730 Zac Blair, Scott Vincent (Zim), Alistair Docherty

1741 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole

1752 Tom Kim (Kor), JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1803 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1814 Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

1825 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1836 Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Lucas Glover

1847 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

1858 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

1909 Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (x), Johnny Keefer

1920 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (x)

1931 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Mason Howell (x), Chris Gotterup

1942 Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (x)

Starting on Hole 10

1145 Frederic LaCroix (Fra), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Sam Bairstow (Eng)

1156 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1207 Victor Perez (Fra), Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

1218 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1229 Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy

1240 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1251 Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed

1302 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

1313 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

1324 Ben James (x), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1335 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1346 Frankie Harris (x), Emilio Gonzalez R (Mex), Roberto Diaz (Mex)

1357 Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

1730 Matt Vogt (x), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

1741 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim

1752 Evan Beck (x), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

1803 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Keegan Bradley

1814 Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau

1825 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1836 Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1847 Cam Davis (Aus), Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry (Bel)

1858 Richard Bland (Eng), Trevor Gutschewski (x), Lanto Griffin

1909 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

1920 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Noah Kent (x), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1931 Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), Cameron Tankersley (x), Chase Johnson

1942 Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Bradly Calkins

