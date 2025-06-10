US Open 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round of men's major at Oakmont
Scottie Scheffler among the early starters on Friday, teeing off at 12.40pm UK time with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa; Rory McIlroy a later starter with Shane Lowry and Justin Rose; Watch the second round live on Friday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 10 June 2025 17:32, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 125th US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.
Scottie Scheffler is in the morning wave on Friday as he looks to continue his push for back-to-back major victories, with the world No 1 teeing off at 12.40pm UK time alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.
Rory McIlroy is a later starter for his second round alongside Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau also teeing off in the afternoon as part of a threeball with Xander Schauffele and Jose Luis Ballester.
Full R2 groupings and tee times
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting on Hole One
1145 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
1156 Bryan Lee (x), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays
1207 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace (Eng)
1218 Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Nick Taylor (Can)
1229 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Dustin Johnson
1240 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1251 Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston
1302 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
1313 Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng), Nick Dunlap
1324 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
1335 Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (x)
1346 James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (Eng) (x), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)
1357 Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee
1730 Zac Blair, Scott Vincent (Zim), Alistair Docherty
1741 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole
1752 Tom Kim (Kor), JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1803 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1814 Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
1825 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1836 Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Lucas Glover
1847 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
1858 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
1909 Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (x), Johnny Keefer
1920 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (x)
1931 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Mason Howell (x), Chris Gotterup
1942 Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (x)
Starting on Hole 10
1145 Frederic LaCroix (Fra), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Sam Bairstow (Eng)
1156 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1207 Victor Perez (Fra), Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
1218 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
1229 Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy
1240 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
1251 Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed
1302 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
1313 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
1324 Ben James (x), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1335 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x), Laurie Canter (Eng)
1346 Frankie Harris (x), Emilio Gonzalez R (Mex), Roberto Diaz (Mex)
1357 Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
1730 Matt Vogt (x), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
1741 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim
1752 Evan Beck (x), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
1803 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Keegan Bradley
1814 Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau
1825 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
1836 Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1847 Cam Davis (Aus), Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry (Bel)
1858 Richard Bland (Eng), Trevor Gutschewski (x), Lanto Griffin
1909 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
1920 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Noah Kent (x), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1931 Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), Cameron Tankersley (x), Chase Johnson
1942 Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Bradly Calkins
When is the US Open live on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports has over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days, with coverage continuing at 12.30pm on Friday and no later than 4pm over the weekend.
All four days are live on Sky Sports Golf and - in part - on Sky Sports Main Event, while there will be daily highlights available each morning, while the final round will be shown - in full - the day after the tournament.
