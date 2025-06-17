KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul battle for major glory as LPGA Tour stars gather at PGA Frisco

The women's major season continues this week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with a star-studded field and the biggest names on the LPGA Tour all scheduled to tee it up at PGA Frisco.

Amy Yang returns as defending champion after last year's thee-shot win over Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu and Miyu Yamashita, although the Korean heads into her title defence without an LPGA Tour win this season.

Mao Saigo won the Chevron Championship in April following a dramatic play-off in Texas, while Sweden's Maja Stark claimed her maiden major title earlier this month at the US Women's Open, with both looking to build on their impressive campaigns.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the final round of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, where Maja Stark closed out a maiden major victory

World No 1 Nelly Korda is a former winner of the event and Jeeno Thitikul chases another victory, having won on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour already this season, with Charley Hull among the European players chasing major glory.

Ahead of the third women's major of the year, live throughout the week on Sky Sports, we look at some of the storylines to follow at PGA Frisco…

Can Korda end winless run and stay No 1?

Korda is still searching for her first win of the year on the LPGA Tour and arrives with her status as world No 1 under threat.

Image: Will Nelly Korda enjoy major success at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

The American has topped the standings since last March after winning seven times - including five consecutive events - during a historic 2024, but is without a victory since a three-stroke success at The Annika in November.

Korda has finished no worse than 28th in her nine LPGA Tour starts this season, including a runner-up finish at last month's US Women's Open - where she said she was "very happy" with her performance and that she needed "to continue knocking on the door".

She claimed her breakthrough major title in the 2021 contest but has missed the cut each of the previous two years, while a repeat performance this week could pave the way for Thitikul to leapfrog her atop the world rankings.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Will Thitikul continue impressive season?

Majors have been the Achilles heel of late for Jeeno Thitikul, who has otherwise been a consistent force in the women's game over the past year and leads the LPGA Tour's order of merit.

Thitikul failed to contend at the Chevron Championship and missed the cut at the US Women's Open, but they are the only two occasions since last summer - and the past 20 events - that she has finished outside the top 20.

The Thai player wrapped up last season by winning the CME Group Tour Championship and has already enjoyed multiple victories this campaign, claiming victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour and the Mizuho Americas Open on the LPGA Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International, where Jeeno Thitikul impressed

Thitikul finished fourth at this event in 2022, the year she ran up three consecutive major top 10s on her way to a brief stint as world No 1, with the 22-year-old starting with some bookies as the joint favourite to claim a maiden major title.

What can we expect from Thompson?

Lexi Thompson may no longer be playing full-time on the LPGA Tour but the American has shown in recent starts that she can still be a contender on the biggest stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lexi Thompson became emotional at last year's US Open when she announced she planned to move away from full-time golf

Thompson posted a top-15 finish at the Chevron Championship and bounced back from a missed cut at the US Women's Open to threaten victory at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic, where she took a share of the lead into the final day before ending tied-fourth.

Only two late bogeys prevented Thompson from being closer to a first LPGA Tour title since winning that event in 2019, with the 30-year-old keen to take positives from her performance into this week's major.

Thompson has posted top-10 finishes in two of the last three editions of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with many golf fans keen to see her challenging for a long-awaited second major victory.

Image: Will Lexi Thompson be able to follow last week's tied-fourth finish with another strong performance?

Which Europeans have the best chance of victory?

Charley Hull finished runner-up in two majors in 2023 and has four top 20s in her last six major starts, although is without a worldwide top 10 in her last six starts and has dropped to world No 17, her lowest position in two years.

Carlota Ciganda ended a eight-and-a-half-year wait for a third LPGA Tour title at the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday, making her the fourth European winner on the LPGA Tour this season already.

Image: Carlota Ciganda's victory was her first on the LPGA Tour since November 2016

Swedish duo Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad had already enjoyed success before Stark's US Women's Open win, while Celine Boutier and Stark are both inside the top 20 of the LPGA Tour's Race to CME Globe after impressive campaigns.

Boutier, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Bronte Law all finished inside the top 10 last week, where Sagstrom was among those sharing the lead heading into the final day, with many now looking to become the first European winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship since Annika Sorenstam in 2009.

How can I watch live on Sky Sports Golf?

Sky Sports will show extended coverage from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the action live on Thursday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of a second session of live coverage at 11pm.

Image: Sky Sports remains the home of the majors in 2025, with all five women's majors and all four men's majors live on Sky Sports Golf

The same timings apply for Friday's second round, with the action live on Saturday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Mix and 6pm on the same channel for Sunday's final round.

This week's major is one of three events live on Sky Sports, with the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship - a Signature Event - and the closing rounds of the Amateur Championship also available to enjoy.

Who will win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins Thursday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream no contract on NOW.