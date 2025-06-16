US Open: Matt Wallace says brutal Oakmont course was hardest experience of his golf career

Matt Wallace labelled his brutal US Open experience at Oakmont Country Club as the hardest test he has ever experienced on a golf course.

The difficulty of the Pennsylvanian course had been a talking point all week before JJ Spaun triumphed at the end of a punishing, dramatic and rain-affected final round on Sunday.

England's Wallace was three-over at the end of his final round as he finished tied-23rd on eight-over after his most gruelling golf experience to date.

"That's the hardest test of golf I've ever had to experience," Wallace told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

"I went into the scorer's tent and asked when the next US Open was at Oakmont just so we know, whether I'm still on the tour or not. I think it's in about eight years' time.

"The lady inside said I wasn't the first person to ask. It was a brutal test."

Fundamental to Spaun's maiden major title was his ability to tame the brutal Oakmont course that put paid to his rivals' hopes.

As leaders Sam Burns and Adam Scott floundered in the soaking conditions after a 96-minute rain delay, Spaun found four birdies in the last seven holes to clinch the title with the only score in the red at one-under.

In doing so, he robbed Robert MacIntyre of the chance to become Scotland's first major champion since 1999 after he took the clubhouse lead with a two-under-par 68.

But with two holes to play, Spaun first sent a stunning 309-yard drive onto the green at the par-four 17th and two-putted for a birdie before sinking a mammoth 64-foot putt on the 18th green to seal glory.

"I cannot remember a more chaotic finish to a major championship," Brandel Chamblee said.

"I've seen more exciting finishes - The Masters this year was more exciting - but this was as chaotic as that was exciting.

"This, to me, was what a US Open is all about. The Masters is about recovery, risk and reward. The US Open is about who can execute.

"Who can stand on a tee and know there are consequences for missing a fairway or green? That clear-headedness came to the fore on Sunday."

