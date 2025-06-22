KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Minjee Lee pushing for third major title with four-shot lead

Australia's Minjee Lee is well placed to land her third major title after moving into a four-shot lead during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Starting the day three shots behind Jeeno Thitikul, Lee defied windy conditions at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East to card a bogey-free 69.

"I'm constantly practicing in windy conditions. It is windy and it's really consistent," Lee said. "I can hit a knockdown shot but you also have to play the wind. You have to play so much extra out here that you have to be a little more creative."

On a day when only two other players were able to break par, Lee's birdies at the ninth, 14th and 15th saw her reach six under par for the week and pull clear of playing partner Thitikul.

"Obviously major Sunday is a different story. This is round three, so I think I have to still dig deep and post a score, even with a four-shot lead," Lee said.

Image: Minjee Lee has won two majors previously

"I'm just going to put my head down, work on the things that I can do and do it to the best of my ability."

Lee won the 2022 US Women's Open and 2021 Evian Championship.

Thailand's Thitikul endured a difficult day on the greens - at one stage she saw putts lip out on three consecutive holes - as a 76 left her with plenty of work to do if she is to win her first major championship.

"Definitely frustrated about the result today, not really making putts the first two days," Thitikul said. "But still on the positive side, just two players making under par after three rounds and I'm one."

Korea's Choi Hye-Jin, Japan's Miyu Yamashita and USA's Lexi Thompson are tied for third on one over par - the latter having fought back from a triple-bogey eight on the opening hole.

World No 1 Nelly Korda and Ireland's Leona Maguire are among those tied for sixth on two over after matching rounds of 72, with England's Charley Hull two shots further back following a 73.