Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley believes he can balance being a player and captain for Team USA

Keegan Bradley continues his bid to become the first playing Ryder Cup captain since 1963, insisting he is comfortable being able to separate the two elements of his job.

Sunday's victory at the Travelers Championship, the PGA Tour's final big-money signature event, boosted the 39-year-old's prospects of emulating Arnold Palmer in performing a dual role in September at Bethpage Black, live on Sky Sports, against Europe in New York.

And while this week's Rocket Classic in Detroit offers him a chance to move up from ninth in the qualifying standings, with only the top six guaranteed a place on the team, he said playing offers him the opportunity to forget about the Ryder Cup.

"For me the only time I can escape Ryder Cup thoughts are when I'm inside the ropes," said Bradley.

"I've been doing a pretty good job this year, when I'm teeing it up in a tournament, of being a player first and when I leave then I'm the captain.

"As we get closer to the Ryder Cup things are ramping up but every day we are working on the chat with the vice-captains.

"Now the team is really starting to take shape, and we know a handful of guys who are pretty close to a mathematical lock on the team so we start thinking of partners and formats."

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who has been on the United States team for the last two contests, has been inspired by Bradley's leadership and, having just fallen out of the automatic qualifying places, is determined to fight for his place this year.

And he has no issues with Bradley taking on two roles.

"Right now he's playing as one of the best Americans and one of the best golfers in the world," Morikawa said.

"I'm sure there's already contingencies to be put in place because it's not like it wasn't a possibility that that could happen.

"I'm not saying there's been bad captains but he cares so much about the team and he cares so much about representing the United States that it like bleeds out of him and it bleeds into us and that just motivates me more.

"I know I got kicked out of the top six after last week so I've got some work to do because when you have a captain like that you want to be there, trust me."

