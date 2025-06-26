Italian Open: England's Dan Bradbury sets Argentario Golf Club course record to lead after round one

England's Dan Bradbury set a new course record to lead the way by one shot after the first round of the 100th Italian Open at Argentario Golf Club.

It was a bogey-free 64 that put Bradbury on top to finish his opening round six under, with birdies on the first, second, third, fourth, seventh and 15th setting him apart.

He is closely followed by Andreas Halvorsen and Francesco Laporta, who sit on five under, with Angel Ayora, Wil Besseling, Marcel Schneider, Kazuma Kobori and England's Brandon Robinson Thompson next up on four under.

"That was a nice way to start," Bradbury said. "Obviously I hit it close on the first and then it is just a great way to start your round.

"I tried to keep it going, I lost it a little bit. I still missed a few chances at the end but I would have taken it standing on the first tee.

"I am playing better, I feel like I have been playing well all year and just not getting the results.

"I don't know what it is but I am doing the exact same thing and signing for lower scores, so it just does not make sense.

"I will take it, I am not complaining."

Bradbury got off to a strong start with a confident opening hole, rolling in a four-foot putt for birdie before doing similar on the par-five second.

Onto the third, Bradbury then came up with his best putt, holing out from 15 feet to make it a run of three birdies in a row to get things going.

Bradbury was not going to stop there and made it four on the fourth, while his 10-foot putt on the seventh put him level with Halvorsen on five under.

He took the outright lead with his sixth and final birdie of the day on the 15th, a sensational 20-foot putt seeing him end the opening round clear in first.

The Italian Open continues on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Friday.