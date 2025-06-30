Dow Championship: Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im claim victory to deny Lexi Thompson first LPGA Tour title in six years

Somi Lee holed an eight-foot birdie putt on the first play-off hole to claim victory alongside fellow South Korean Jin Hee Im in the Dow Championship, denying Lexi Thompson her first LPGA Tour title in six years.

Thompson's playing partner in the only official team event on the LPGA schedule, Megan Khang, had a chance to extend the play-off, but she missed from five feet at Midland Country Club in Michigan.

Thompson made an eight-foot birdie putt on the par-three 18th hole, with Khang still facing a six-foot birdie attempt, as the American duo closed with a 10-under 60 in the fourballs format. They were the first to post at 20-under 260.

Lee made a 10-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead on the 17th, before Im and Lee missed birdie chances on the 18th in regulation for the win.

The play-off switched to foursomes and Thompson hit the tee shot on the 18th to just five feet right of the cup. Im went nearer the pin but eight feet long, setting up Lee for the winning putt.

"Bummer to miss the last one in the play-off to force another hole, but very happy how we played," Khang said.

Thompson has not won since the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2019 and decided last summer to no longer play a full schedule, with the Dow Championship her eighth tournament this year.

Image: Lexi Thompson plays her second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Dow Championship (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire)

Im and Lee, meanwhile, are in their second year on the LPGA Tour and claimed their first title in America - though both were prolific winners on the Korea LPGA with Im winning six times on the KLPGA, while Lee has five KLPGA titles.

"I can't believe it," Lee said after making her winning putt.

Image: Im is congratulated by Lee after making the winning putt

Lindy Duncan and Miranda Wang had a 59 in the better-ball format and tied for third, two shots out of the play-off. They were joined by Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who teamed up for a 64.

Albane Valenzuela and Sarah Schmelzel, who had the 54-hole lead, closed with a 66 and failed to make birdie over the final seven holes. They finished fifth, three shots behind.

Thompson did not indicate when she would play again. Next on the LPGA schedule is the Evian Championship in France, a major Thompson has skipped every year dating to 2019.

What's next?

The women's major season continues next month at the Amundi Evian Championship, live from July 10-13 on Sky Sports Golf, where Ayaka Furue is defending champion.

Not got Sky? Stream the PGA Tour and more with no contract.