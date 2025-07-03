KPMG Women's Irish Open: English trio Hannah Screen, Mimi Rhodes and Lottie Woad one shot off lead

Hannah Screen, Mimi Rhodes, and amateur Lottie Woad made a strong start at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, finishing day one in a share of third place at five-under-par.

The English trio impressed on a day of shifting weather at Carton House, navigating sun, wind, and rain to position themselves just one shot off the lead.

Screen delivered a flawless round, carding birdies on holes one, four, six, 12 and 13, with Rhodes also going bogey-free with five birdies of her own.

Woad, 21, continued her rise in the amateur ranks, matched their five-under total to join a six-way tie for third.

They all sit just behind Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini and Spain's Blanca Fernandez, who both fired impressive six-under-par 67s to top the leaderboard after round one.

Image: Hannah Screen is one of three English players a shot off the lead at the Women's Irish Open

Tamburlini, a three-time Ladies European Tour winner, started on the 10th and surged through the front nine with five birdies. She added two more on the first and ninth, with her only blemish coming at the third.

"I'm very happy with how I played today," said Tamburlini, who finished fourth in this event last year. "It was really motivating to have birdies all around."

Image: Chiara Tamburlini is tied for the lead at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open (Tristan Jones/LET)

Fernandez, a 24-year-old LET rookie, also impressed with seven birdies and just one bogey. "Honestly, I didn't feel this round coming," she admitted. "But I stayed relaxed and stuck to the plan."

Joining the English trio in third were Sweden's Lisa Pettersson and Madelene Sagström, and Alexandra Swayne of the US Virgin Islands. Sagström, playing alongside Tamburlini, had a rollercoaster round that included five birdies, an eagle, a triple bogey, and two more birdies.

Also in the field are Solheim Cup stars Leona Maguire, Charley Hull, and Georgia Hall, adding further prestige to the tournament.

Image: Blanca Fernandez shares the lead at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open (Tristan Jones/LET)

One shot back at four-under are 11 players, including Irish amateur Emma Fleming. The day also featured two hole-in-ones - by Brianna Navarrosa of the USA on the second and Sofie Bringner of Sweden on the 16th.

Round two tees off at 8am local time on Friday, with the top 60 professionals and ties advancing after the cut.

