BMW International Open: England's Daniel Brown to take one-shot lead into final round in Munich

Daniel Brown fired a brilliant 65 to claim a one-stroke lead after the third round of the BMW International Open.

The 30-year-old began the day three shots behind overnight leader Davis Bryant but rolled in an eagle, six birdies and a bogey to edge ahead of fellow Englishman Jordan Smith at 16 under par.

The Northallerton native shone down the final stretch at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, eagling the driveable par-four 16th to join Smith at the summit before a nerveless birdie at the last saw him lead by one.

Image: Daniel Brown leads the BMW International Open heading into the final round

After his second successive seven-under 65, Brown was asked how well he thought he played, saying: "Not as well as yesterday [Friday].

"I felt I got away with a couple of shots today where I was being sensible, middle of the green and pushed or pulled them. It wasn't as controlled as yesterday but played nicely coming in.

"I didn't feel like I was under any pressure all day. I felt pretty relaxed and having a laugh and joke with my caddie, and then I said to him on the 18th green, 'this is for a 29' and then I left it short."

Asked about potentially winning the tournament, Brown said: "I've not really thought about it.

"Trying not to get upset... something happened last week at home. Win or lose tomorrow... I'm not sure. I've not really thought about it."

Smith continued his brilliant form in Bavaria with a 66 thanks to seven birdies and a bogey to sit in solo second at 15 under.

Dutchman Joost Luiten, alongside Brown, carded the lowest round of the day to climb to 13 under in third.

Englishman Marco Penge, who shared the first-round lead, is among five players sitting at 12 under.

Coverage of the final round of the BMW International Open continues live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am on Sunday - or stream without a contract.