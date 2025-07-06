DP World Tour: England's Daniel Brown holds off Jordan Smith to claim two-shot victory at BMW International Open

England’s Daniel Brown was reduced to tears after holding off compatriot Jordan Smith to claim an emotional DP World Tour victory at the BMW International Open.

Brown took a one-shot lead into the final day at Golfclub München Eichenried and charged further ahead after four birdies in his opening six holes, only to reach the turn tied with Smith after his playing partner made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch.

A birdie at the 12th briefly moved him three ahead when Smith carded back-to-back bogeys, before a final-hole birdie closed out a bogey-free 66 for Brown and a two-shot victory.

Image: Brown (left) was congratulated by Jordan Smith after his victory

Brown was reduced to tears as after walking off the 18th green, where he ended the week on 22 under, with his second DP World Tour title coming just days after the loss of a close friend.

"It [winning] is for him," Brown said. "The last two days I kept thinking about him. I tried not to get too emotional in the process. I'm not really too sure what happened today. All day really was like an outer-body experience. He was there with me."

Image: Daniel Brown was in tears after claiming a first DP World Tour title since the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

