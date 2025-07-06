DP World Tour: England's Daniel Brown holds off Jordan Smith to claim two-shot victory at BMW International Open
Daniel Brown carded a final-round 66 to finish two ahead of Jordan Smith and claim second DP World Tour title; Brown's success in Germany comes days after death of close friend; Kazuma Kobori claims third after round-of-the-day 62 in Munich
Sunday 6 July 2025 17:12, UK
England’s Daniel Brown was reduced to tears after holding off compatriot Jordan Smith to claim an emotional DP World Tour victory at the BMW International Open.
Brown took a one-shot lead into the final day at Golfclub München Eichenried and charged further ahead after four birdies in his opening six holes, only to reach the turn tied with Smith after his playing partner made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch.
A birdie at the 12th briefly moved him three ahead when Smith carded back-to-back bogeys, before a final-hole birdie closed out a bogey-free 66 for Brown and a two-shot victory.
- Leaderboard: BMW International Open (external site)
- When are the majors? Key golf dates in 2025 📅
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
Brown was reduced to tears as after walking off the 18th green, where he ended the week on 22 under, with his second DP World Tour title coming just days after the loss of a close friend.
"It [winning] is for him," Brown said. "The last two days I kept thinking about him. I tried not to get too emotional in the process. I'm not really too sure what happened today. All day really was like an outer-body experience. He was there with me."
More to follow...
What's next?
There are two events on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour this week, with the Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship co-sanctioned by both tour and both live on Sky Sports.
Live coverage from Scotland begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 1pm. Not got Sky? Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.