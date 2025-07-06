 Skip to content

DP World Tour: England's Daniel Brown holds off Jordan Smith to claim two-shot victory at BMW International Open

Daniel Brown carded a final-round 66 to finish two ahead of Jordan Smith and claim second DP World Tour title; Brown's success in Germany comes days after death of close friend; Kazuma Kobori claims third after round-of-the-day 62 in Munich

Sunday 6 July 2025 17:12, UK

Daniel Brown was visibly emotional after completing victory at the DP World Tour's BMW International Open

England’s Daniel Brown was reduced to tears after holding off compatriot Jordan Smith to claim an emotional DP World Tour victory at the BMW International Open.

Brown took a one-shot lead into the final day at Golfclub München Eichenried and charged further ahead after four birdies in his opening six holes, only to reach the turn tied with Smith after his playing partner made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch.

A birdie at the 12th briefly moved him three ahead when Smith carded back-to-back bogeys, before a final-hole birdie closed out a bogey-free 66 for Brown and a two-shot victory.

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 06: Daniel Brown of England (L) is congratulated by Jordan Smith of England on the 18th green following his victory on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Image: Brown (left) was congratulated by Jordan Smith after his victory

Brown was reduced to tears as after walking off the 18th green, where he ended the week on 22 under, with his second DP World Tour title coming just days after the loss of a close friend.

"It [winning] is for him," Brown said. "The last two days I kept thinking about him. I tried not to get too emotional in the process. I'm not really too sure what happened today. All day really was like an outer-body experience. He was there with me."

Daniel Brown, BMW International Open
Image: Daniel Brown was in tears after claiming a first DP World Tour title since the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

More to follow...

What's next?

There are two events on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour this week, with the Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship co-sanctioned by both tour and both live on Sky Sports.

