PGA Tour: Brian Campbell snatches John Deere Classic victory in play-off after thrilling final round

Brian Campbell secured his second play-off victory of the season on the PGA Tour by beating Emiliano Grillo at the first extra hole of the John Deere Classic.

Campbell and Grillo both posted final-round 67s at TPC Deere Run to finish on 18 under and top of a congested leaderboard, where 14 players were separated by two shots with just nine holes to go.

The pair returned to the par-four 18th for a play-off, where Grillo failed to get up and down to save par from the back of the green and allowed Campbell to close out victory with a tap-in par.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Victory follows Campbell's win at the Mexico Open and sees him become the fifth player to have multiple PGA Tour titles this season, joining Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka and Ryan Fox.

Kevin Roy and David Lipsky finished a shot back in tied-third, with Max Homa two strokes back in a share of fifth place that also contained Matt Kuchar and former US Open champion Lucas Glover.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How Campbell claimed play-off win in Illinois

Campbell appeared to have control of the tournament with three birdies in a four-hole stretch to start the back nine, only to give the chasing pack hope with a double bogey at the par-four 15th after finding trees.

Grillo had moved ahead when Campbell made double bogey but carded a three-putt bogey at the par-three 16th, as Campbell made a two-putt birdie at the par-five 17th and made par at the last to set the clubhouse target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Camilo Villegas chipped in for eagle before catching his golf ball in his cap at the John Deere Classic!

An eight-foot birdie at the 17th pulled Grillo back level before a closing par also saw him finish on 18 under alongside Campbell, while Lipsky tied the lead with an eagle at the 17th but hooked his drive at the last on his way to a closing bogey.

Campbell - who finished around 30 minutes before the final group - saw his approach in the play-off finished around 15 feet from the flag, with the American leaving his birdie attempt alongside the hole before nudging in the par required for victory.

Image: Brian Campbell moves to world No 55 after John Deere Classic victory

"I feel like I hit some great putts," Grillo said. "I gave my 100%. I played really well. I think I hit every fairway today, except for that first in the play-off. Unlucky, but it is what it is. It's golf. Sometimes you got to take what you get."

What's next?

There are two events on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour this week, with the Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship co-sanctioned by both tours and both live on Sky Sports.

Live coverage from Scotland begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 1pm. Not got Sky? Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.