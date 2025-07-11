LIV Golf launches new bid to join Official World Golf Rankings two years after first application rejected
Players in the LIV Golf League have been unable to earn world ranking points in the breakaway series; LIV's first application was rejected in October 2023; watch all four days of The Open from Royal Portrush live on Sky Sports Golf on July 17-20
Friday 11 July 2025 20:58, UK
LIV Golf has made a fresh bid for their events to be eligible for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.
The Saudi-backed breakaway league saw its original application to be included in the OWGR rejected in October 2023, with the bid abandoned altogether five months later.
But the OWGR has now confirmed that LIV submitted a new request on June 30, which it would now review.
"The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications," said Trevor Immelman, the former golfer who is now chairman of the OWGR board of directors, in a statement.
"LIV's application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR's criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency.
"We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf - and all Tours - in contributing to the global landscape of men's professional golf through OWGR.
"Further updates will be provided as the review progresses."
In its own statement on the move, LIV Golf chief executive Scott O'Neil, who replaced Greg Norman in the role in January, said: "LIV Golf is committed to working together with the Official World Golf Ranking and its board to ensure the very best players are competing in the game's most prestigious events.
"We are confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system."
Bryson DeChambeau is currently the highest-ranked LIV golfer in 15th place, with Jon Rahm having slipped from third to 68th in the world since switching at the start of 2024.
