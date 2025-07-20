Wyndham Clark hopes to be allowed back at Oakmont after 'awful' behaviour at 2025 US Open leads to ban

Wyndham Clark has apologised for "doing something awful" by damaging a locker during this year's US Open at Oakmont and hopes his ban at that course will be lifted.

Clark was reportedly suspended from the Pittsburgh venue after his outburst in June, which came after he missed the cut at the third men's major of the year.

The American - who won the US Open in Los Angeles in 2023, beating Rory McIlroy by one stroke - spoke about his Oakmont suspension after a fourth-placed finish in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

Clark said: "I did something awful, and I'm really sorry for it.

"Hopefully, they have it in their heart to forgive me, and maybe in the future I'll be able to play there. It's a fantastic course and place. But that's up to them.

Oakmont is due to host the 2033 US Open, with Clark permitted to return if he pays for damages, makes a "meaningful contribution" to a selected charity and undergoes anger management or counselling, according to a letter sent by club president John Lynch.

Clark added: "I feel terrible about what happened. I'm doing anything I can to try to remedy the situation.

"Obviously it's a no-brainer to pay for the damages. That was a given. Then the apologies, and I want to give back to the community because I hurt a great place in Pittsburgh.

"I wanted to do anything I can to show them that what happened there was not a reflection of who I am and won't happen again. I want to show them who I really am."

'We were hoping ban was going to stay private'

Clark did appear frustrated at Lynch's letter being made public, though, saying "We were hoping it was going to be private.

"I'll just leave it at that."

The 31-year-old also lost his cool during the PGA Championship in May, hurling his driver and damaging a sign near the tee box.

He added: "I've been pretty open about my mental shift and change to get better.

"I did that in 2023 and 2024 - [but] the frustration and expectations after a tough year I did two stupid things.

"One thing that it did do is wake me up and get me back into the person I know I am and the person I want to be.

"I hope those things don't reflect because I don't think they reflect on who I am, and going forward that stuff is not going to happen again."