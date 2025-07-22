Ryder Cup 2031 to take place at Camiral in Girona, Spain as tournament heads to continental Europe for fourth time
Camiral, previously known as PGA Catalunya, will host the 48th Ryder Cup in 2031; it will be second tournament in Spain and fourth in continental Europe; watch the 2025 Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf from September 26-28
Tuesday 22 July 2025 12:58, UK
The 2031 Ryder Cup will be held at Camiral Resort in Girona.
The venue, previously known as PGA Catalunya, will host the 48th Ryder Cup and the second in Spain - the first being in 1997 at Valderama when home favourite Seve Ballesteros was captain and Team Europe beat USA 14.5-13.5.
It will be just the fourth time the tournament will be played in continental Europe after Le Golf National outside Paris in 2018 and Marco Simone outside Rome in 2023.
Camiral will follow Bethpage Black in New York (2025), Adare Manor in Ireland (2027) and Hazeltine National in Minnesota (2029) as the venue for golf's greatest team contest.
"Today's announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe's leading venues, but also the considerable
contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup," said Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive of the European Tour Group.
Future Ryder Cup venues
|2025
|Bethpage Black, New York
|2027
|Adare Manor, County Limerick
|2029
|Hazeltine National, Minnesota
|2031
|Camiral Resort, Girona
|2033
|Olympic Club, San Francisco
"The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world's leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time."
Camiral's Stadium course has hosted several DP World Tour events, including the Spanish Open.
Spain has a rich history in the Ryder Cup, with 11 Spaniards having represented Europe - the joint second highest of any country after England.
Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after victory in Rome in 2023, and have won eight of 11 tournaments this century.
They will be looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012 when the 2025 edition is held at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28 this year, live on Sky Sports.
