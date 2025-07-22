Ryder Cup 2031 to take place at Camiral in Girona, Spain as tournament heads to continental Europe for fourth time

The 2031 Ryder Cup will be held at Camiral Resort in Girona.

The venue, previously known as PGA Catalunya, will host the 48th Ryder Cup and the second in Spain - the first being in 1997 at Valderama when home favourite Seve Ballesteros was captain and Team Europe beat USA 14.5-13.5.

It will be just the fourth time the tournament will be played in continental Europe after Le Golf National outside Paris in 2018 and Marco Simone outside Rome in 2023.



Camiral will follow Bethpage Black in New York (2025), Adare Manor in Ireland (2027) and Hazeltine National in Minnesota (2029) as the venue for golf's greatest team contest.

"Today's announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe's leading venues, but also the considerable

contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup," said Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive of the European Tour Group.

Future Ryder Cup venues 2025 Bethpage Black, New York 2027 Adare Manor, County Limerick 2029 Hazeltine National, Minnesota 2031 Camiral Resort, Girona 2033 Olympic Club, San Francisco

"The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world's leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time."

Camiral's Stadium course has hosted several DP World Tour events, including the Spanish Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau reveals that Keegan Bradley left personal notes in the lockers of USA Ryder Cup players ahead of the fourth round of The Open.

Spain has a rich history in the Ryder Cup, with 11 Spaniards having represented Europe - the joint second highest of any country after England.

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after victory in Rome in 2023, and have won eight of 11 tournaments this century.

They will be looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012 when the 2025 edition is held at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28 this year, live on Sky Sports.