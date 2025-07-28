AIG Women's Open: Key TV times,, Royal Porthcawl schedule, bonus coverage and how to watch or stream women's golf major on Sky Sports

The women’s major season reaches its climax this week at the AIG Women’s Open, with extended coverage from Royal Porthcawl live on Sky Sports.

Lydia Ko returns as defending champion after last year's two-shot victory at St Andrews, with the three-time major winner aiming to become the first player to successfully defend her AIG Women's Open title since Yani Tseng in 2011.

Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul will resume their battle for world No 1 and look to challenge for their first major wins of the season, while all four of this year's major champions - Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, Minjee Lee and Grace Kim - are scheduled to feature.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Evian Championship, where Grace Kim holed out for a sensational birdie on the way to her maiden major title

Charley Hull looks to end a seven-year wait for a women's major winner from England, two years on from finishing runner-up to Lilia Vu at Walton Heath, with Lottie Woad another home hope expected to impress in her first major as a professional.

Woad threatened a historic major victory at the Evian Championship victory last month - when still an amateur and a week after winning on the Ladies European Tour - and the 21-year-old has another opportunity to challenge for glory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the KPMG Women's Irish Open, where Lottie Woad stormed to an impressive Ladies European Tour victory

Sky Sports will once again have extended live coverage from the women's major finale, with seven hours of live action for each tournament day and a special preview show looking ahead to the event.

Coverage will begin from midday for all four rounds, starting from Thursday, while there will be a daily one-hour highlights show to look back at the best of the previous round's action on Sky Sports Golf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports News earlier this year, Charley Hull discussed her determination to get over the line and land a first major title in 2025

AIG Women's Open tv times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Wednesday - 1600 to 1700 - preview show LIVE!

Thursday - 1200 to 1900 - first round LIVE!

Friday - 1200 to 1900 - second round LIVE!

Saturday - 1200 to 1900 - third round LIVE!

Sunday - 1200 to 1900 - final round LIVE!

What else do I need to know?

The final round will also be repeated - in full - the day after the tournament, while documentaries and historic programming from past editions of the AIG Women's Open will be shown throughout the week.

Sky Sports News will be live from Royal Porthcawl ahead of the tournament to bring you the latest news and interviews from Wales, with Jamie Weir hosting a special preview AIG Women's Open edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast from Wales.

What other golf is live on Sky Sports?

The AIG Women's Open is part of a double-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with coverage also available from the Wyndham Championship - the final regular event of the PGA Tour season.

Early coverage begins from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf over the first two days, ahead of full coverage from 8pm, with bonus feeds on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports App. Full coverage begins from 7pm over the weekend, or immediately after AIG Women's Open coverage finishes.

Image: Can Charley Hull claim a maiden major title?

